Energica Reports Record Sales For First Half Of 2018

Italian high-performance electric motorcycle maker Energica Motor Company has reported record revenue for the first half of 2018. In a press release, the company stated that it has recorded a turnover which has increased five times than that of the same period a year ago, but has not disclosed any actual sales numbers. But the statement mentions that sales in the first half of 2018 are already twice the entire previous year's sales. The electric superbike, Ego is confirmed to be the bestselling model of Energica, followed by the streetfighter Eva.

Energica says the company is growing all over the world, with particular success in Germany, The Netherlands and Sweden. The Modena-based electric bike manufacturer extended the model line-up at the end of 2017, introducing the Eva EsseEsse9 model, which is currently on sale.

""In recent weeks, we have further improved the 2018 Q1 trend: a truly record-breaking result that goes well beyond our expectations for the first half of 2018.", said Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

"The result was achieved thanks to the extraordinary commitment of the entire Energica team, which was able to bring to market a third innovative model under the Energica brand - the old school electric Eva EsseEsse9. The Company also continues the important R&D commitment that distinguishes us. This expertise has played a key role in the development of the MotoE project and the high demand from end customers confirms that we have taken the right path to establish ourselves as the leading brand of electric motorcycles".

The Energica Ego will be the single spec-motorcycle for the 2019 MotoE World Cup. At each MotoGP round this year, Energica has been organising demo hot laps with a renowned motorcycle racer piloting the Ego. From most accounts of analysts, the company has yet to become profitable with investments in product development and current debt and cash flow levels indicate room for improvement. Nevertheless, the Energica Ego has been raking up several records, including a Guinness Record for the most distance covered, as well as the fastest lap at the recent REFUEL EV track event.

