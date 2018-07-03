Energica Ego Creates New Guinness World Record

Electric motorcycle Energica Ego set a new world record by covering 1,260 km in 24 hours. Two Swiss riders, Beat Strickler and Markus Berthou travelled the distance on a non-modified Energica Ego electric street motorcycle. With this feat, the Energica Ego enters the Guinness World record as the electric bike capable of covering the greatest number of kilometres on a single day. The time taken to cover the distance also included stops to recharge the electric bike, with the network of charging stations growing all over Europe.

"It was a great experience and we had fun. The network of charging stations is growing everywhere and we have not had any problems with this. However, we have been slowed down by the electricity payment system through the App: not all managers accept the same platform and this saves valuable time in downloading and registering for the service. For these 1,260 kilometers, the Ego has used 126 kWh of energy, which corresponds to 12 liters of gasoline. A small car would need 60 liters of gasoline to travel the same distance. We would have gone further if we had not found a traffic jam on the German motorway, but we are really satisfied. Riding on the Ego for so long is not bad, it is comfortable even over long distances ," said Beat Strickler.

Energica is an Italian manufacturer of electric motorcycles, and was started in 2010 by the CRP Group. Energica Motor Company SpA was officially founded in 2014 with the aim of creating high-performance sustainable motorcycles. The Energica Ego is a high quality electric bike, with an electric motor putting out 145 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Along with the power, the bike also features Marzocchi suspension, Brembo brakes, Bosch ABS and a full-colour TFT screen, with on-board diagnostics. For 2019, the Energica Ego Corse will take part in the electric event of the MotoE championship, when it makes its debut next year.

