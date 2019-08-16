Emflux TWO Electric Sportbike Teased

Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle manufacturer Emflux Motors has teased the second electric sportbike to be manufactured by the company, called the Emflux TWO. The Emflux TWO is expected to be a more affordable version of the Emflux One electric superbike. While Emflux Motors is still working on the production-spec model of the Emflux ONE, the first electric superbike from the company, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018, the company has already revealed plans and teased its second model, the Emflux TWO.

Also Read: Emflux Teases New Electric Naked Sportbike

The Emflux ONE will have a top speed of 200 kmph, and will have top-spec components, including Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes

In fact, there will be not just one, but two models, to be called the Emflux TWO and Emflux TWO+. Both the TWO and TWO+ are expected to be more affordable than the top-of-the-line ONE, which will retail for around ₹ 6 lakh once it's launched. So far, details are sketchy, and the teaser images only reveal the top speed, acceleration and claimed range of the new models. The Emflux TWO will have a top speed of 160 kmph, with a range of 160 km, and 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 4.5 seconds. The Emflux TWO+ will be the more performance-oriented model, with a top speed of 180 kmph, and a range of 200 km on a single charge, with a shorter 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 3.6 seconds.

Also Read: Emflux ONE Electric Superbike Unveiled At Auto Expo 2018

Needless to say, both the TWO and TWO+ will be placed below the range-topping Emflux ONE, with a claimed top speed of 200 kmph, 0-100 kmph acceleration in around 3 seconds and claimed range of 200 km on a single charge. The TWO and TWO+ are likely to lose out on top-spec components like Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes, which the ONE will get as standard. And unlike the full-faired Emflux ONE, the TWO and TWO+ are likely to be naked sport electric bikes, and aimed at being more affordable and catering to a wider audience than the ONE. Emflux Motors is already behind schedule in launching the ONE, and we expect it to finally be introduced as a production model sometime later this year, or in early 2020. The TWO and TWO+ will come next and will be likely launched as 2021 models.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.