Elon Musk To Hand Over Keys To The First 30 Customers Of the Model 3 Electric Car

Elon Musk will deliver the first batch of 30 cars to its owner in a few hours from now and that’s fantastic news, given the fact that it’s taken quite a long time to get to this stage. The Tesla Model 3 looks similar in design to the Model S and it is quite a good looking car. The LED headlamps are more pronounced and the car also gets functional horizontal foglamps above the airdam. The rest of the car looks similar to the pre-production model that as revealed last year and it also features the same alloy wheels.
With the base variant of the Model 3 priced at $35,000 (approximately ₹ 23.5 lakh) the Model 3 will also be the first Tesla product to be launched in India. That said we do not expect the car to reach the Indian sub-continent any time before mid-2018. This seems totally reasonable considering the time and infrastructures that is about to go into producing an all-electric mass market sedan.
The Model 3 is the first mass-market car from Tesla which will cater to a number of developing markets which includes India, Brazil, and South Africa. In fact the car has received a phenomenal response and received over 325,000 pre-orders, which though sounds impressive, is still a difficult task for Tesla to fulfil all those requests in a timely manner. Well the first deliveries will certainly be a beginning
