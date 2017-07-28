New Cars and Bikes in India

Elon Musk To Hand Over Keys To The First 30 Customers Of the Model 3 Electric Car

Elon Musk will deliver the first batch of 30 cars to its owner in a few hours from now

  • Tesla will launch the Model 3 Electric Car in India
  • The first batch of the Model 3 will be delivered by Elon Musk
  • The Tesla Model 3 is the company's most affordable electric car

The Tesla Model 3 is the most anticipated car from the company’s stable for a number of reasons, chief among which is that it’s the most affordable all-electric car coming from Tesla. Earlier in March 2017, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk gave the world a glimpse of the Model 3's latest prototype via a tweet. He posted a short video of the Tesla Model 3 sedan was described as a "release candidate version" and soon after we got a chance to see it too as the company launched the car. In fact, Musk even made an announcement that deliveries would start by September 207, but going by Tesla’s track record, we were expecting a delay, well it’s certainly proved us wrong.

Elon Musk will deliver the first batch of 30 cars to its owner in a few hours from now and that’s fantastic news, given the fact that it’s taken quite a long time to get to this stage. The Tesla Model 3 looks similar in design to the Model S and it is quite a good looking car. The LED headlamps are more pronounced and the car also gets functional horizontal foglamps above the airdam. The rest of the car looks similar to the pre-production model that as revealed last year and it also features the same alloy wheels.

With the base variant of the Model 3 priced at $35,000 (approximately ₹ 23.5 lakh) the Model 3 will also be the first Tesla product to be launched in India. That said we do not expect the car to reach the Indian sub-continent any time before mid-2018. This seems totally reasonable considering the time and infrastructures that is about to go into producing an all-electric mass market sedan.

The Model 3 is the first mass-market car from Tesla which will cater to a number of developing markets which includes India, Brazil, and South Africa. In fact the car has received a phenomenal response and received over 325,000 pre-orders, which though sounds impressive, is still a difficult task for Tesla to fulfil all those requests in a timely manner. Well the first deliveries will certainly be a beginning
 

