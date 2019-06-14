Elon Musk Shows Tesla's In-Car Video Game In E3 Coliseum 2019

We have never mistaken Tesla just for a car company and with the kind of tech that its cars pack-in, how could we! The California based electric carmaker has been pioneering in several new and revolutionary technologies, one of them being the massive touchscreen which takes the centre stage. The screen has always been one of the most liked and talked about features in a Tesla and is the access to almost every feature inside the car along with having a space ship like quirky screen saver. Now Tesla is building up on that screen in an exciting way.

Also Read: Model S Fire Video Adds To Tesla Woes Pre-Results

A racing game for @Tesla you can use the steering wheel with!? ????Thank you @elonmusk! #E3Coliseum pic.twitter.com/npzrts78aA — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) June 13, 2019

Have you ever thought about playing racing video games in a car using its mechanicals as controller or joystick? Sounds fun right! Well, programmers are actually coming up with Tesla Edition games which can be played sitting in the cabin when the car is stationary. Elon Musk shared a tweet from the E3 Coliseum 2019 where he showed the Tesla Edition of Beach Buggy Racing 2 in a video where the monitor was the centre touchscreen and the steering wheel was used as the controller. Yes! Amidst all controversies, the Tesla Founder never fails to impress us with all the innovations happening at the helm. In fact, this is one of those which will not only appeal to a lot to the millennials but also will help put children to some engaging task when parents are busy with some market work. Of course, you always have control over the ignition.

Now the new gaming Tesla is just one of the new innovations. We are already aware that the Company is working on an even more advanced version of its autonomous driving tech along with several other connectivity and entertainment features. Getting onto some serious business, the company has managed to ramp up the production of the Model 3 as well and will also provide leasing services for it.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.