Elon Musk Says That He's One Of The First Customers Of Tesla's Solar Roof

It was at the end of 2016 that Elon Musk unveiled the SolarCity's glass solar roof panels and back then it was said that the installations for this will begin in 2017. Less than a year later, the first tiles have been fitted onto houses and are generating electricity, but here we have to tell you who are among the first few customers to get them installed. The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, said on a call with investors that he and JB Straubel, the company's CTO, have both installed the solar power roofs on their homes and even released photos with the solar roof fitted on one of their houses (of course he didn't reveal whose house it was)

Tesla had said previously that the "Solar Roof is more affordable than conventional roofs because in most cases, it ultimately pays for itself by reducing or eliminating a home's electricity bill. Solar Roof tiles are more than three times stronger than standard roofing tiles, yet half the weight. They do not degrade over time like asphalt or concrete. Solar Roof is the most durable roof available and the glass itself will come with a warranty for the lifetime of your house, or infinity, whichever comes first."

The Solar Roof was introduced in 2016 and installations have already begun



The solar roof are of two types - solar and non-solar. Each of the tiles is made from glass and is designed in such a way that the roofs and the solar panels live in harmony and also make the home look attractive. The idea was that instead of installing a new roof and solar panels - or modules - separately, the whole roof will have solar power capabilities. The product is also designed to connect to Tesla's Powerwall, a large battery meant to store enough energy to power a home.

Last year, Tesla also announced that it was teaming up with Panasonic to manufacture solar panels and modules. The two companies entered into a so-called, 'non-binding letter of intent' under which they will collaborate on the production of photovoltaic (PV) cells, based at Tesla's factory in Buffalo, New York.

However, it's still a work in progress and Musk calls this a version one as the technology is constantly evolving to make it more efficient as well as affordable.

