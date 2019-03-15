Elon Musk Says Tesla Likely To Come To India In 2019

It was at the end of last year that Elon Musk told the world that India is on the company's radar for introducing models from the Tesla brand. In fact, the company even slated India to be one of the countries where the Model 3 would be available for booking. Sadly though, Tesla has not yet come to India. It was in 2015 that PM Modi tweeted how he was impressed by the power wall technology of Tesla Motors which stores electricity in a battery for long term. Musk gave a presentation to PM Modi on the revolutionary technologies being developed by Tesla, which is likely to change the face of the motor industry and have wider implications on developing countries like India on renewable energy.

Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next! 💛 India 💛 March 15, 2019

We were quite certain that the electric carmaker would make it to India by 2017 and now those plans have been pushed forward. However, there's no denying that the company wants to make an entry into the Indian market. A tweet from Elon Musk now suggests that he would love to bring Tesla to India this year. If not this then definitely in 2020. We had earlier reported that Musk is likely to come to India this year and it's probably then that the plans will see fruition.

While we can't wait for Tesla to come to India, we certainly hope to hear a concrete plan from the company for India.

