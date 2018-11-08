New Cars and Bikes in India

Elon Musk Replaced As Tesla's Chairman By Robyn Denholm

Musk stepping down from the post comes after he and Tesla were sued by the SEC over his infamous tweets over taking Tesla private.

View Photos
The change in position comes after Musk recently being sued by the SEC for his infamous tweets.

Electric Vehicle manufacturer- Tesla has announced to have appointed an new chairperson- Robyn Denholm who will replace Tesla's long existing and current chairman, Elon Musk. The change in position comes after Musk recently being sued by the SEC for his infamous tweets over Tesla's going private for which both Musk and Tesla had to pay a penalty of $20 million. After the matter came into light, Musk was asked by the board to step down from his current position in the company. Earlier, in a series of tweets Musk has mentioned about taking Tesla private at $ 420 per share and he even claimed to have secured some funding.

Musk has also been facing challenges to make Tesla profitable for quite some time. His biggest worry was to ramp-up the production of battery packs and Model 3 cars for which the EV maker has taken significant bookings. However, in past months, Tesla has paced up production. Recently in its third-quarter earnings, Tesla announced to have delivered over 83,500 electric cars in the corresponding quarter.

Also Watch: Tesla Model 3 First Look: India Exclusive

Tesla's upcoming chairperson, Denholm at present is serving as the CFO and head of strategy for Telstra- Australia's largest telecommunication company and will be leaving her position there after completing a six months' notice period. Tesla has informed to media that Denholm will receive 8000 stock options each year and will be paid $ 300,000 annually. She has been on the board of Tesla as an independent Director since 2014.

Also Read: Elon Musk Hints At 'Partial Presence' Of Tesla In India By 2019

0 Comments

Musk had recently revealed that the company plans to expand its overall market beyond North America, Europe, and China and also hinted that the electric car company is planning to make its partial presence in India by 2019.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Tesla Tesla in India Tesla in China Tesla India 2019 Tesla India Tesla India Factory Tesla India plans Tesla Model 3 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk auto-brand-tesla

Latest News

EICMA 2018: 2019 Yamaha Niken GT Leaning Motorcycle Unveiled
EICMA 2018: 2019 Yamaha Niken GT Leaning Motorcycle Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Stunning MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Concept Revealed
EICMA 2018: Stunning MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Concept Revealed
Elon Musk Replaced As Tesla's Chairman By Robyn Denholm
Elon Musk Replaced As Tesla's Chairman By Robyn Denholm
Ford Acquires San Francisco Based Electric Scooter Company Spin
Ford Acquires San Francisco Based Electric Scooter Company Spin
Mahindra S201 Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Again
Mahindra S201 Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Again
New Skoda Scala Hatchback Interior Officially Teased
New Skoda Scala Hatchback Interior Officially Teased
F1: Vietnam To Host Formula One From 2020
F1: Vietnam To Host Formula One From 2020
All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Bags German Car Of The Year Award
All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Bags German Car Of The Year Award
EICMA 2018: Hero XPulse 200 Concepts Explained
EICMA 2018: Hero XPulse 200 Concepts Explained
Skoda Scala Premium Hatchback Due For Global Unveil, Details Revealed
Skoda Scala Premium Hatchback Due For Global Unveil, Details Revealed
Volkswagen Virtus (Next Gen Vento) Gets More Power With GTS Concept
Volkswagen Virtus (Next Gen Vento) Gets More Power With GTS Concept
EICMA 2018: Honda CBR1000RR Updated For 2019
EICMA 2018: Honda CBR1000RR Updated For 2019
EICMA 2018: KYMCO SuperNEX Electric Superbike Concept Revealed
EICMA 2018: KYMCO SuperNEX Electric Superbike Concept Revealed
EICMA 2018: 2019 BMW S 1000 RR Breaks Cover
EICMA 2018: 2019 BMW S 1000 RR Breaks Cover
EICMA 2018: 2020 Suzuki Katana Showcased
EICMA 2018: 2020 Suzuki Katana Showcased
x
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
Mahindra S201 Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Again
Mahindra S201 Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Again
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities