Elon Musk Deletes Official Facebook Pages Of Tesla And SpaceX Companies

The massive data breach at Facebook has been making waves for a while now and has prompted users to start the hashtag #deletefacebook, started by WhatsApp (owned by Facebook) co-founder Brian Acton, which urged people to delete the social network. Joining the campaign is now Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who recently deleted the official Facebook pages for both the companies. In fact, the entrepreneur did so on a dare when a user on Twitter dared him to delete the pages. In a light-hearted banter, the Musk responded a tweet asking " What's Facebook?"

What's Facebook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

Soon after Elon Musk's first tweet on the matter, the Tesla Facebook page was deleted but the SpaceX page continued to remain live. However, a Twitter user then pointed out the same and challenged Musk with a tweet that read, "Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you're the man?" Interestingly, Musk said he wasn't aware that there was a page for SpaceX as well on the social media platform. "I didn't realize there was one. Will do." The CEO's response read.

I didn't realize there was one. Will do. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

The move has resulted in both pages disappearing from the social network, along with their combined 5+ million likes and follows. Anyone wanting to visit the pages, for now, is met with the message reading only, "Sorry, this content isn't available right now". Whereas a simple search will lead you to tonnes of other fan page or parody accounts under similar names.

The recent report by the Observer (US) revealed that personal information of about 50 million US Facebook users was harvested largely without the users' consent or knowledge and was improperly given to the political consultancy company Cambridge Analytica. The expose has resulted in the social media giant receiving criticism from politicians, former employees, media as well as its users. This move by the Tesla CEO hasn't helped matters further. That being said, Musk will continue with his presence on Instagram for now, which also owned by Facebook. Responding to a Twitter user on the matter, the entrepreneur tweeted, "It's borderline. FB influence is slowing creeping in." It's not clear if Elon Musk will re-join Facebook again in the future. Maybe a compelling word from Facebook co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg could do the trick?

