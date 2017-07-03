Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Model 3 Deliveries To Commence From This Month

The Tesla Model 3 will be the tech giant's most affordable car to go on sale and expectations are high from the much awaited car. While the company already showcased the Model 3, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now indicated that the first production model will roll out later this month. In a series of tweets, Musk said that the first batch of 30 Tesla Model 3s will be handed over to customers on 28th July 2017, weeks ahead of schedule. The electric vehicle "passed all regulatory requirements", read one of Musk's tweet.

Model 3 passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule. Expecting to complete SN1 on Friday — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2017

Having showcased its least expensive electric car last year at a major event, customers have been eagerly waiting for the Tesla Model 3's delivery. At a base price of $35,000 (around ₹ 23 lakh), the Model 3 is far cheaper than Tesla' other offerings - Model S and Model X respectively and is said to be an electric car for the masses. The Model 3 has already racked up to 400,000 orders before its deliveries and the company will have to shift production into overdrive to honour those orders.

The Tesla Model 3 shares its styling with the bigger Model S sedan

In the follow up tweets, Elon Musk said that while the first batch will include 30 units, productions will touch 100 cars in August this year while September will see over 1500 cars being delivered. The entrepreneur is confident of handing over 20,000 units per month by this December.

Handover party for first 30 customer Model 3's on the 28th! Production grows exponentially, so Aug should be 100 cars and Sept above 1500. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2017

Unlike the Model S or the low selling Model X, Tesla says its Model 3 is simple on all levels. Musk had previously said in a shareholder's meeting in May this year that customers won't get extensive customisation options akin to the other Tesla models. The reason has been cited as to do away with complicated setup, which can be operated by higher customer base.

Looks like we can reach 20,000 Model 3 cars per month in Dec — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2017

While Tesla has been appreciated and admired for its offerings, the company does need a high volume model to be a sustainable player. This is where the Model 3 steps in as the company's people's car. Compared to the Model S and X that cost north of $100,000 (around ₹ 65 lakh ) in the US, the Model 3 substantially cheaper. Elon Musk has time and again also said that the 3 will be "all the car you'll ever need."

The Tesla Model 3 could make it to India as well

The Tesla Model 3 is also expected to make its way to India in the near future. While much has been said about Tesla setting up its operations in the country, there has been no confirmation yet from the American tech giant over its presence here.