Elon Musk Accidentally Breaks Tesla Cybertruck's Unbreakable Glass

At the Tesla Cybertruck unveiling here, Elon Musk asked the companys lead designer, Franz von Holzhausen, to demonstrate the strength of the "Armor Glass" by throwing a solid metal, baseball-sized ball at the window, but surprisingly the glass broke when a steel ball was overarmed into it.

"We threw wrenches, we threw everything, we even literally threw a kitchen sink at the glass, and it didn't break. For a little weird reason it broke now, I don't know why," Musk said on Thursday. He then joked, "We'll fix it in post." Interestingly, the video went private on Tesla's YouTube channel about 30 seconds after the live stream was over.

Starting at $39,900, "Cybertruck" is inspired by "Lotus Esprit S1" from the Bond film "The Spy Who Loved Me". The truck will come in three versions with 250 miles, 300 miles and 500 miles of range, respectively.

According to research firm IHS Markit, the Ford F-150 has been the top-selling pickup truck in the US for more than 40 years, followed by GM's Chevrolet Silverado. Pickup trucks are currently the fastest-growing segment in the US. At the Los Angeles event at the Tesla Design Centre late Thursday, Musk took a dig at Ford, showing a video of a "tug of war" between F-150 and the Cybertruck.

