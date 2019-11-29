Electronic Toll Collection (FASTag) Deadline Extended To December 15

The deadline for 100 per cent toll collection through Fastag stickers across the nation has been extended by two weeks. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has extended the deadline to December 15, 2019 which was supposed to be implemented nationwide on December 1. The government has decided to extend the deadline by 15 days for the convenience of vehicle owners. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) or Fastag is a small tag at the top-left corner of your vehicle's windscreen that lets you pass through all toll booths without coming to a halt.

Also Read: FASTag: All You Need To Know

The government is implementing electronic toll collection to cut the travel time by eliminating the halt time at a toll booth and there quite a few benefits to it. To begin with private vehicles, people commuting in metro cities like Delhi-NCR or Mumbai and even those who often do intercity commute spend quite some time at toll booths and Fastag helps to save that time. The real monetary benefit is for commercial vehicles that drive long distances or thousands of kilometres. Using a Fastag they don't need to que up at toll booths and that can save them as much as a day which not only reduces their fuel expenses and labour wage, but also aids to offer services at a competitive rate.

To apply for Fastag stickers, basic KYC details like name, contact number, vehicle's registration number and a copy of the registration certificate (RC) are required. Commuters can enroll and get their Fastag badge affixed on their vehicles at designated toll tax plaza locations, the authorized service stations of their vehicle's make and at banks that provide the service. Government has also partnered with several banks and financial institutions to provide Central Clearing House (CCH) services and RFID based Fastag through their franchises at sales counters/points near the toll plazas.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.