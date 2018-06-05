Electric Urban Bus With Over 200 km Range Launched In India By Goldstone BYD

Goldstone Infratech in collaboration with BYD - a Chinese auto giant has launched a new urban electric bus in India. Called the eBuzz K6, the electric urban bus is a 7-metre long, high floor bus that has a range of over 200 kms on a single charge. The electric bus will essentially be used as a 'feeder bus' for last mile connectivity. What this means is that the bus will be used in dense urban areas on urban routes that have a high degree of congestion. The electric bus will be made in India and will also be exported to countries such as Nepal.

(Goldstone BYD eBuzz K6 electric bus (in white))

As we mentioned earlier, the electric bus has a range of over 200 kms which it gets from a set of Lithium Ion Phosphate batteries. BYD is also one of the leading manufacturers (if not the biggest) of Li-On Phosphate batteries in the world. The batteries power and electric motor that make 241 bhp of peak power and 1500 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the bus is limited to 80 kmph as per the norms for commercial vehicles in India. The bus also has regenerative braking and gets disc brakes all around to improve stopping power. The Goldstone BYD eBuzz K6 also comes standard with ABS.

(Goldstone BYD eBuzz K6 electric bus (right) )

The Goldstone BYD eBuzz K6 electric bus can be charged in about 4 hours from empty to full charge and uses an AC quick charger. The electric bus also gets air suspension as standard on all four corners for better passenger comfort. Currently, the levels of localisation in this particular electric bus is at about 30 per cent but by 2020, BYD aims to increase that level to 70 per cent or above. BYD is also looking at making the electric batteries for their own vehicles here in India along with looking for local partners to make the likes of major components like the electric motor.

(Goldstone BYD eBuzz K6 electric bus unveiled by Union Minister, Anant Geete)

According to Naga Satyam. Executive Director, Goldstone Infratech, the demand for electric feeder busses from cities across the country have been on a sharp incline in line with the electric mobility push by the Central Government of India. The likes of the smaller Goldstone BYD eBuzz K6 will help local public transport bodies like Mumbai's BEST offer a cleaner solution to public transport as compared to the diesel or CNG busses available currently.

