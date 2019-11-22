Electric Tesla Cybertruck Unveiled; Will Have A Maximum Range Of 800 Kilometres

We all know Elon Musk to do things differently and this time around, he finally took the wraps off the Tesla Cybertruck, one of his favourite projects at Tesla. It is a full-blown electric truck (read pickup truck) with off-road capability, seating for 6 and a maximum range of 800 kilometres, with a rather interesting design. There will be three versions of the truck available which are a single motor rear wheel drive model with a range of about 400 kilometres and a towing capacity of 3,400 kg and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of just over 6.5 seconds.

(The Tesla Cybertruck will have three variants with different electric motor setup)

It will be priced at $39,900 The next model will have a dual electric motor with all-wheel drive and a range of 482 kilometres, a towing capacity of over 4,500 kg and a 0-100 kmph time of about 4.5 seconds. It will be priced at $49,900. And finally, the third model, which will be the top of the line model, will have three electric motors with all-wheel drive, a range of more than 800 kilometres and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of about 3 seconds, which is faster than a Porsche 911. Whoa! And it will have an insane towing capacity of 6,350 kg. It will be priced at $69,000.

(The cabin has space for 6 occupants and wears a minimalist look)

Now, coming to the design, in typical Tesla fashion, it is a bit quirky. There are no round surfaces on the Cybertruck anywhere and the overall design is sharp and chiselled. It does look like pickup truck from a distant future, with a band of LED light up front, a pointed roof and angular wheel arches. The design may not be to everyone's liking but then Elon Musk never cared about any of the regular automotive designs either.

(The cargo bay of the Tesla Cybertruck has a length of 6.5 feet and a capacity of 100 cubic feet)

Inside, you get space for six occupants and a very minimalist design going around. There is of course a 17-inch touchscreen tablet, which will allow for access to all in-car functions. The cargo bay has a length of 6.5 feet and storage space of about 100 cubic feet. The ground clearance is a massive 406 mm and there is adaptive air suspension all around. It has an approach and departure angle of 35 degrees and 28 degrees respectively. Tesla says that the body of the Cybertruck is made of ultra hard cold-rolled stainless steel and is said to be able to withstand shots from small firearms and even a sledgehammer.

The series production of the Tesla Cybertruck will begin only in late 2021 with deliveries beginning in early 2022.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.