Electric Tata Tiago Concept With 100km Range Showcased

The Tata Tiago was launched in India in early 2016 and has been a popular hatchback for the Indian automaker. Currently available in India in both petrol and diesel versions, the Tiago was built on a new platform that also underpins the Tata Tigor subcompact sedan. Just a few days ago, carandbike.com reported on how Tata Motors will be adapting its current internal combustion engine platforms for electric applications and now an electric version of the Tata Tiago has been unveiled at the 2017 Cenex LCV (low carbon vehicle) show in the United Kingdom. The Tata Tiago EV is expected to make it to India soon with the vehicle already very close to a production stage according to some insider sources at Tata Motors.

Tata Tiago EV was unveiled at the 2017 Cenex LCV (low carbon vehicle) show in the UK

The Tata Tiago EV has been built and engineered by the Tata Motors European Technical Centre that is based in the United Kingdom. The Tata Tiago electric is powered by a 85 kilowatt motor that makes 200 Nm of peak torque. The Tiago electric is still a front wheel drive car and as with all electric vehicles, has no gearbox as such. The battery pack is lithium-ion and gets its own cooling systems to keep the batteries from overheating. The Tata Tiago EV claims a 0-100 kph acceleration time of about 11 seconds in sport mode and a top speed of 135 kmph - which if launched in India would make it India's quickest electric car. The Tata Tiago EV weighs in at 1040 kg.

Tata Tiago EV offers a range of 100 km on a full charge

The Tata Motors European technical centre also designs components and vehicles for Jaguar Land Rover and the influences are also visible in the Tiago EV. For example, the drive selector that slots the car into park, drive or reverse is the same rotary knob that has been used in JLR vehicles for the last few years and offers a very premium touch to the cabin.

Incidentally, this is not the first time Tata Motors has showcased an electric car based on a regular hatchback platform at the Cenex LCV event. Just last year, Tata Motors showcased an-all electric version of the Bolt hatchback called the Bolt EV that also had similar specs. Although the Bolt EV was showcased only as a concept, it showcases the possibility of the platform to adapt to an all-electric drivetrain. This also means that in the future, if intended, Tata Motors could launch an all-electric Nexon sub-compact SUV in India if the market demands.

