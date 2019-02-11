New Cars and Bikes in India

Electric KTM Urban Scooter Spied Testing In Europe

KTM has e-Ride electric dirt bikes in its portfolio. But this is a new model, which is a hint of KTM working on urban electric mobility. There is no name yet, but the electric scooter mule was spied testing in Europe.

There is no clear timeline on the launch of the electric KTM scooter

  • The KTM electric scooter test mule was spotted in Europe
  • There is no exact timeline on the launch of the KTM electric scooter
  • There are no specifications available for the KTM electric scooter

Going green is the only way forward and a performance motorcycle brand like KTM too realises the same. It already has a range of electric dirt bikes and now spyshots of a new KTM electric scooter have surfaced. This new model has the looks and design of a typical urban electric scooter without seats, which is used by youngsters and college goers around the world. The only place where the batteries could be placed is under the floorboard. The rear wheel is seen to have an electric motor mounted on the left side and a belt on the right, which could be a means of recovering energy during braking or going downhill.

gj5tolqg

(The batteries on the KTM electric scooter test mule are placed below the floorboard.)

The electric scooter prototype is running on large wheels, either a 19-inch or a 21-inch unit upfront and a 16-inch unit at the rear. The front wheel gets a mountain bike type calliper with a disc, while the rear too gets a disc brake, but only bigger. There is a small instrument console (possibly taken from existing KTM bikes) mounted on the handlebars, which could be reading out battery and range information. The KTM electric scooter prototype was reported to being tested on an incline, which could be a reason for testing the battery.

There is only so much information available now. We do not have the specifications of the battery or even a launch timeline. From the looks of it, there is still a significant amount of time before it is actually launched. But we wouldn't discount the scooter and its performance, knowing it's a KTM. Hopefully KTM will spring a surprise and launch it sooner than later, possibly in India as well.

Source: Morebikes.co.uk

