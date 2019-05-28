New Cars and Bikes in India

Electric Bus Service Starts In Jammu City

The government would initially operate 40 electric buses in the state.

View Photos
The government would initially operate 40 electric buses in the state.

For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, an electric bus service was operationalised on Monday in Jammu city. An official statement said, "K Skandan, advisor to state Governor today flagged off the electric bus service from Railway Station, Jammu." The advisor said that the government would initially operate 40 electric buses in the state.

He emphasised on running more electric buses that would protect the environment and also benefit the people. He said that with the commencement of electric bus service, the state has made advances towards an electric vehicle fleet for its public transport needs as these buses are fully eco-friendly with no pollution.

0 Comments

An electric bus can cover a distance of around 150 kms on a single charge besides various charging stations would be installed at different locations en route the destinations. The buses have also been equipped with CCTV cameras.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 33.08 - 39.89 Lakh *
View More
x
Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition Launched At Rs. 55,032
Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition Launched At Rs. 55,032
Hyundai Venue Bookings Breach The 17,000 Units Mark
Hyundai Venue Bookings Breach The 17,000 Units Mark
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities