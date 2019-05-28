Electric Bus Service Starts In Jammu City

For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, an electric bus service was operationalised on Monday in Jammu city. An official statement said, "K Skandan, advisor to state Governor today flagged off the electric bus service from Railway Station, Jammu." The advisor said that the government would initially operate 40 electric buses in the state.

He emphasised on running more electric buses that would protect the environment and also benefit the people. He said that with the commencement of electric bus service, the state has made advances towards an electric vehicle fleet for its public transport needs as these buses are fully eco-friendly with no pollution.

An electric bus can cover a distance of around 150 kms on a single charge besides various charging stations would be installed at different locations en route the destinations. The buses have also been equipped with CCTV cameras.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.