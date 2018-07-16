Einride Reveals First Autonomous, All-Electric Logging Truck

Swedish tech start-up Einride revealed what it calls - the T-log. The T-Log is an autonomous, all-electric logging truck. The T-log incorporates some off-road capabilities and is designed to navigate forest roads. The T-Log is powered by the Nvidia Drive self-driving platform, and is capable of SEA level 4 self-driving. It has no driver's cab but can be remote-controlled by a human operator, from hundreds of miles away using Phantom Auto teleoperation safety technology designed to provide robust, minimal latency telecommunications even with 4G.

No driver's cab enables a smaller vehicle, increased loading capacity, greater flexibility, lower production costs, lower operating costs and optimized energy consumption, allowing the T-log to run solely on batteries, even in difficult environments. Robert Falck, CEO of Einride, said: "Einride is constantly pushing the boundaries of autonomous and all-electric vehicles in our ambition to lead the transition to a sustainable transportation system. With the T-log, we've created a vehicle that can withstand the rigours of a demanding environment. It is uncharted territory for us, but also an enormous market for battery-powered AVs."

Advertisement

The routing software on the T-Log provides it with real-time traffic data which helps the truck avoid congestion during the haul. A fleet of T-logs will be coordinated by an intelligent routing system, optimizing delivery time, battery life and energy consumption, making the transport as efficient as possible.

The T-Log is equipped with cameras, lidars and radars, it has 360-degree awareness of its surroundings - no blind spots, no dead angles.

Heavy road transport is responsible for a substantial part of global CO2 emissions. Add to that the tens of thousands of people who die every year from NOx pollution - effectively poisoned by diesel fumes. The T-log however, replaces diesel with electricity and so transportation is as environment friendly as it gets.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.