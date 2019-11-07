EICMA 2019: Updated 2020 BMW S 1000 XR Unveiled

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is an almost all-new model from the ground up

BMW Motorrad has significantly updated the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR adventure sport motorcycle. The updated model was unveiled at the EICMA 2019 Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy. The new S 1000 XR is lighter, faster, more versatile, and almost an all-new model with a long list of changes. The 2020 model is 10 kg lighter, boasts of more power, now boosted to 165 bhp from the same in-line four-cylinder engine based on the BMW S 1000 RR, with further optimised mid-range power and rideability. The S 1000 XR's updated 999 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine puts out 165 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm.

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR features an updated engine, new suspesnion and electronics

The engine acts as a stressed member of the new, lightweight frame, and it gets adapted gear ratios, further increased mid-range power and engine drag torque control (MSR), which prevents the rear wheel from slipping as a result of abrupt throttle input or aggressive downshifting. According to BMW Motorrad, the engine speed range has been made broader, with the 4th, 5th and 6th gears with longer ratios in order to reduce noise, fuel consumption and engine speed level.

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR has been showcased at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy

Four riding modes are included in the base package - Road, Rain, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro, and an up/down quickshifter and cruise control are optional add-ons. The Dynamic Pro mode can be fully configured, for the first time, on the BMW S 1000 XR. BMW Motorrad's Dynamic ESA electronic suspension comes as standard, with the optional Dynamic ESA Pro offering two more damping modes - Road and Dynamic. A 6-axis IMU-controlled electronics suite offers the usual ABS, as well as wheelie control, traction control, hill start control, cruise control and a new "power wheelie" setting which can be configured separately.

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR features an all-new, full-colour TFT dash

The dash has been completely redeveloped, and now gets a large 6.5-inch TFT screen, which offers tailor-made screen displays for a range of different purposes. All lighting on the new S 1000 XR features LEDs, as well as redesigned bodywork, optimised aerodynamics and enhanced wind and weather protection.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.