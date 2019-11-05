EICMA 2019: Triumph Unveils Bonneville T100, T120 Bud Ekins Special Editions

It's the biggest motorcycle show of the year and two-wheeler manufacturers from across the globe are in Milan, Italy for the EICMA Motor Show. Keeping up with the host of exciting launches, Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the new Bonneville T100 and the T120 Bud Ekins special edition models at the annual event. The new special edition bikes pay hommage to iconic Hollywood stuntman and an off-road racer - Bud Ekins. The motorcycling icon was a top motocross and desert racer and professional Hollywood stuntman, landing arguably the motorcycle jump in film history when he stood-in for friend and fellow racer Steve McQueen in the WWII film, The Great Escape. The new special editions are inspired by Bud Ekins and California's culture of desert racing.

The Bonneville T100 & T120 Bud Ekins editions get the dual-tone paint scheme and the heritage Triumph logo

Each of the Triumph Bonneville Special Edition models comes with a dedicated dual-tone paint scheme and hand-painted coach lining with the heritage Triumph logo that has been adopted for the first time on a modern Triumph. The bikes also come with California 'flying globe' Bud Ekins tank logo. The bike also comes with a dedicated front mudguard paint finish with California 'flying globe' Bud Ekins logo, side panel branding and higher spec detailing.

Furthermore, the Triumph Bonneville T100 and T120 Bud Ekins edition get a Monza filler cap, LED indicators, diamond knurled handlebar grips and bar end mirrors, dedicated black engine badges, and a collector's certificate. Each bike will come with a certificate of authenticity that includes the history of Bud Ekins.

Mechanically, the new Triumph Bonneville special edition models remain the same. The bikes are powered by the High Torque, parallel-twin series engines with a 900 cc mill on the T100 that belts out 54 bhp, while a 1200 cc unit powers the T120 with 79 bhp on offer. Both power units are paired with a 6-speed transmission and come with ride-by-wire, multiple riding modes, digital console and LED lighting. The Triumph Bonneville T100 and the T120 will hit the international markets soon, and the model could make its way to India as well in the future. In all probability though, it will arrive in limited numbers.

In addition to the Bud Ekins editions, Triumph also unveiled its 2020 line-up including the Thruxton RS, Bonneville Bobber TFC at EICMA.

