EICMA 2019: Triumph Thruxton RS Unveiled

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the all-new 2020 Triumph Thruxton RS at the EICMA 2019 Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy. The Thruxton RS now sits at the top of the Triumph Thruxton cafe racer line-up, above the standard Thruxton and the Thruxton R. The flagship Triumph cafe racer uses the same high-power Bonneville 1,200 cc, parallel-twin engine, but it has been updated to make more power with output now rated at 104 bhp. Torque is rated the same 112 Nm at 4,250 rpm. And according to Triumph, the updated engine is more responsive than ever, with more power and torque across the rev range with peak torque coming in 700 rpm lower, and the redline has increased by 500 rpm.

The engineers at Hinckley have been able to achieve all these by giving the 1,200 cc engine several upgrades, ranging from new pistons to lower inertia components, and a lighter clutch. Other lightweight internal engine components, including new balance shafts, thin-walled covers and a lighter lithium ion battery have all contributed to weight savings of over 6 kg to the bike's overall weight.

New Thruxton RS boasts of a free revving engine with more power and a wider spread of power and torque

Like the Thruxton R, the RS also gets fully adjustable Showa Big Piston Forks and twin Ohlins shocks at the rear. Braking duties are handled by Brembo M50 radially mounted calipers with twin 310 mm discs on the front wheel and a Nissin two-piston caliper teamed with a single 220 mm disc on the rear wheel. The RS also gets sticky new rubber, Metzeler Racetec RR tyres, and also features updated electronics, which includes three riding modes (Rain, Road and Sport), as well as traction control and a torque-assist clutch.

2020 Triumph Thruxton RS features matte colours complemented by powder coated blacked-out engine and wheels

Cosmetically, the Thruxton RS sports matte grey on black with red accents livery and powder coated engine cases, complementing the matte colour schemes. Triumph only offers the Thruxton R in India, and we aren't sure if the top-spec RS version will at all be offered on sale in India.

