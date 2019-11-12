EICMA 2019: Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel Unveiled

Italian motorcycle brand Moto Guzzi has revealed a new edition of its popular V85 TT adventure touring range, adding a new, road-focussed model called the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel for 2020. The new V85 TT Travel will sit between the standard Moto Guzzi V85 TT, designed for urban use, and the V85 TT Adventure. The 2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel comes with two standard plastic panniers with aluminium accents. The V85 TT Adventure has full aluminium panniers, while the standard V85 TT is pannier-free. The V85 TT Travel also sports a larger windshield than the other two models in the family.

The V85 TT Travel comes with standard plastic panniers with aluminium accents, a slightly bigger windscreen and smartphone connectivity

The spoked 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels of the Travel also get Michelin Anakee Adventure tyres of the V85 TT Adventure. These tyres are more off-road focussed than the Metzeler Tourance tyres on the standard variant. The Travel also gets the Moto Guzzi MIA smartphone interface that the standard and Adventure variants lack, giving the Travel more functionality on the instrument panel. Heated hand grips are standard and a pair of additional LED lights gives the Travel more visual appeal.

The Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel also gets two additional LED lights

Like the other two models in the V85 TT line-up, the new V85 TT Travel is powered by a transverse 90-degree 853 cc v-twin which makes maximum power of 80 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. Suspension duties are handled by KYB, with a 41 mm fork which is adjustable for spring-preload and rebound damping, with 170 mm of travel. Rear suspension is an adjustable shock offering 170 mm of travel. ABS is standard, and braking is taken care of by twin 320 mm discs with radially mounted Brembo four-piston calipers on the front wheel, and a single 260 mm disc on the rear wheel with a two-piston floating caliper. The Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel has a kerb weight of 229 kg.

