EICMA 2019: Husqvarna Norden 901 Concept Unveiled

Husqvarna has taken the wraps off its Norden 901 adventure motorcycle concept at the ongoing EICMA 2019 motorcycle show. The new engine seen in the Norden concept has been dubbed 901 and the concept ADV looks inspired by the KTM 790 Adventure R in terms of styling along with design cues borrowed from Husqvarna's Svartpilen models. The motorcycle maker is yet to give out more details about the concept, but what we know as of now is that the production model is going to be considerably lighter in its class, as revealed by Husqvarna.

The Husqvarna Norden 901 gets a unique split TFT screen which may feature smartphone connectivity.

It gets a new 899 cc parallel-twin engine which has been tuned to go with the characters of an ADV and the ergonomics have been designed for off-road riding and long distance touriing. It gets a proper upright stance and gets a big round headlmap, chunky fairing protection and crash guards making for a bulky front end. Moreover, the concept offers all essentials for an ADV like handguards and long travel suspension. Moreover, there is split TFT screen and Norden specif soft sided luggage storage. The concept gets 21-inch wheels upfront and 18-inch wheels at the rear.

It gets a new 899 cc parallel-twin engine.

Going by the pictures, the Norden looks close to production though it's been called a concept. Elements like fog lamps and brake disc guards are also a part of the concept and we'll have to wait to see what all are retained in the actual production model when it arrives in the market next year. Also unique is the absolutely futuristic looking TFT dash which uses a split screen design which will likely come with smartphone connectivity and more.

