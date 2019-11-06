EICMA 2019: Hero XPulse 200 Rally Kit Unveiled

The Rally Kit is not homologated for road use, and will improve the off-road capability of the XPulse 200

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled a new Rally Kit for the Hero XPulse 200 at the EICMA 2019 Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy. According to Hero, the Rally Kit has been specifically developed for the XPulse 200 integrating learnings from Hero MotoSports Team Rally's experience at the Dakar Rally. Developed and tested at Hero MotoCorp's R&D hub, the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) on the outskirts of Jaipur, Rajasthan, in India, the Rally Kit has been developed for young talent to improve on their riding technique as well as participating in Rally and motorsports events with a competitive machine. The Rally Kit is not homologated for road use though.

The Rally Kit offers increased ground clearance, fully adjustable suspension and change in the sprocket sizes Hero XPulse 200 1.08 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The kit consists of fully adjustable, taller front and rear suspension, a flatter seat for easily changing position while off-road riding, extended gear pedal to suit off-road boots, handlebar risers for greater manoeuvrability while riding standing up, extended side stand for additional ground clearance, a 12-teeth front sprocket and 40-teeth rear sprocket for added grunt, and rally tyres for more traction while riding off-road. The Rally Kit is ready to fit on the Hero XPulse 200, and will transform the street-legal XPulse 200 into an all-out rally machine. The Akrapovic exhaust seen on the pictures is unlikely to be offered with the Rally Kit since it may hike the prices significantly.

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200 Review

The Akrapovic exhaust seen in the images is unlikely to be offered in the Rally Kit

The Rally Kit will boost the Hero XPulse 200's ground clearance up to 275 mm, from the 220 mm ground clearance on the stock motorcycle. The longer suspension also offers compression and rebound adjustment. According to Hero MotoCorp, the Rally Kit has been developed by incorporating the expertise of Hero MotoSports Team Rally which has proven its mettle in some of the leading rallies around the world. India's CS Santhosh is a member of the Hero MotoSports Team Rally. Availability and pricing of the Rally Kit have not been revealed yet.

The Rally Kit is expected to significantly improve the off-road capabilities of the Hero XPulse 200

The stock Hero XPulse 200 is powered by a 199.6 cc, single-cylinder, two-valve engine which puts out 18 bhp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. With a 154 kg kerb weight, the stock XPulse 200 is a lightweight, agile, and entertaining bike to start off-road riding with. With the Rally Kit, the off-road capabilities of the XPulse 200 will definitely get a boost, along with change in the sprocket sizing, which is likely to give it additional grunt. We can't wait to try it out, as and when it will be available for a test. Meanwhile, check out our review video of the stock XPulse 200 below.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.