EICMA 2019: Harley-Davidson Pan America Unveiled

Harley-Davidson will enter the adventure motorcycle segment for the first time with the all-new Harley-Davidson Pan America.

Updated:
0  Views
The Harley-Davidson Pan America is the company's first adventure motorcycle

  • Powered by new 1,250 cc, Revolution Max v-twin engine
  • 145 bhp, 122 Nm from 60-degree, liquid-cooled, v-twin engine
  • H-D Pan America will be launched by the end of 2020
Harley-Davidson has unveiled the company's first adventure touring model, the new Harley-Davidson Pan America at the EICMA 2019 Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy. The Pan America is powered by the 1,250 cc version of Harley-Davidson's new Revolution Max engine which will likely power other models as H-D gears up to meet the Euro 5 regulations. The Pan America is the American motorcycle brand's first foray into the adventure bike segment, and the design is somewhat different and radical from the common big ADV designs we're used to.

gc7mrkos

The Pan America is powered by a new 1,250 cc, 60-degree, v-twin engine

The bike showcased at the EICMA 2019 is likely an advanced prototype, with the final production model likely to be launched by the end of 2020, possibly as a 2021 model. The DOHC 60-degree, liquid-cooled v-twin has a balancer shaft to keep vibrations in check, and has claimed output of 145 bhp, and 122 Nm of peak torque, and those figures are higher than the BMW R1250GS with 134 bhp and 143 Nm of torque. How those figures of the Pan America translate to actual performance will also depend on how much the bike weighs. From the look of the images of the prototype, it certainly doesn't look like a lightweight ADV.

vss673o

The Pan America will be launched by the end of 2020, as a 2021 model

At this point, Harley-Davidson has not released too many details and specifications about the Pan America. But what is expected is semi-active suspension, a full-colour TFT dash with smartphone connectivity, height-adjustable windscreen, as well as riding modes, with a new electronics suite.

jgb2uh1c

The Pan America is Harley-Davidson's first foray into the adventure motorcycle space

According to Harley-Davidson, the American motorcycle manufacture has "tapped into the expertise of world class component manufacturers to deliver bespoke solutions for braking and tyre performance." The brakes have been developed in collaboration with Brembo, to create a new radial Monobloc four-piston caliper that complements the personality of the bike, and for tyres, Harley-Davidson has worked closely with Michelin to develop co-branded tyres.

