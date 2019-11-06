New Cars and Bikes in India

EICMA 2019: Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Unveiled

The new liquid-cooled streetfighter from Harley-Davidson will be launched late next year and is powered by the company's new Revolution Max engine.

| Updated:
View Photos
The Harley-Davidson Bronx streetfighter has been unveiled in prototype form

Highlights

  • New Revolution Max 975 60-degree, liquid-cooled, v-twin engine
  • Designed by H-D senior designer Chetan Shedjale
  • The H-D Bronx will debut in production form by the end of 2020
EICMA 2018

Harley-Davidson's latest streetfighter, one of the new models from the latest 975 cc and 1,250 cc liquid-cooled engines, will be called the Harley-Davidson Bronx, and it has been unveiled at the EICMA 2019 Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy. The Bronx will be the first Harley-Davidson to get the 975 cc version of H-D's new Revolution Max engine, a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 60-degree v-twin. The engine will put out a claimed maximum output of 115 bhp and in excess of 95 Nm of peak torque.

kagqmlko

The Harley-Davidson Bronx will be powered by the Revolution Max 975 engine, a 60-degree, liquid-cooled v-twin

The Bronx uses the engine as a stressed member of the frame, which is a lightweight unit, and the engine is said to sport a counterbalancer to keep vibrations in check on the 60-degree v-twin, which will be called the Revolution Max 975. Detailed specifications have still not been revealed, and are likely to be announced closer to launch, which in a way, will be towards the end of 2020, so most likely the Bronx isn't likely to be released as a production model before early 2021.

9a68ps6s

The Harley-Davidson Bronx will be launched at the end of 2020

The images released by Harley-Davidson and the bikes displayed at the EICMA 2019 show are still of prototypes, so there are likely to be final touches and some changes, both cosmetic and technical to the final production model when it's launched by the end of 2020.

rfaf930c

The H-D Bronx has been designed by Harley-Davidson's senior designer Chetan Shedjale

Also Read: Interview With Harley-Davidson Senior Designer Chetan Shedjale

0 Comments

The interesting India connection of the Harley-Davidson Bronx is that the streetfighter's design has been conceived by Harley-Davidson's senior designer Chetan Shedjale, who incidentally, is also the man behind the design of the Harley-Davidson Street Rod, one of the more popular models on sale in India.

1d5m44m8

The Bronx will be launched as a 2021 model

