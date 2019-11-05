EICMA 2019: Ducati DesertX Scrambler Concept Unveiled

Ducati says that the DesertX concept is made for covering long distances & take on all kinds of bad roads

Ducati Motorcycles has pulled the wraps off the new concept scrambler motorcycle at the ongoing EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy. Christened the Ducati DesertX Concept, the new scrambler motorcycle is said to be inspired by Ducati's iconic motorcycles that competed in the Rally Raids in the 1990s, like the Paris-Dakar. Ducati says that the retro-style scrambler concept has been developed to covering long distances, and can take on all kinds of bad roads and trails that come in the way.

Ducati DesertX Concept features two fuel tanks, both split into two compartments, and a capacity of 30 litres

Visually, the motorcycle is quite effective in displaying its off-road credentials with its tall stance, with a larger windscreen with twin round LED headlamps and muscular tank with clean muscular lines. The biggest highlight of the motorcycle is that it features two fuel tanks, both split into two compartments, which means lesser fuel stops. The bike comes with a total fuel tank capacity of 30 litres, however, Ducati hasn't revealed the weight of the motorcycle, but two fuel tanks mean the bike will certainly be a bit on the heavier side. Other features include the option of replacing the pillion seat with a luggage carrier.

Ducati DesertX Concept Scrambler gets twin LED headlamps, Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres, and a 1,079 cc, L-Twin engine

The bike is powered by a 1,079 cc, L-Twin engine that is tuned to churn out about 84 bhp and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Equipment-wise, the motorcycle sports spoked wheels, 21-inch unit up front and an 18-inch wheel at the back, both shod in Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres, 90/90 at the front and 140/80 at the rear. The motorcycle comes with a wheel travel of 210 mm and a ground clearance 275 mm.

The production version of the motorcycle is expected to compete with the likes of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 and the Honda Africa Twin as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.