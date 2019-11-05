New Cars and Bikes in India

EICMA 2019: 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Unveiled

New design inspired by Suzuki's DR BIG and DR-Z rally bikes of the 1980s, as well as equipment and electronics updates for the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 range.

The 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 gets revised with new design, updated electronics and more

  • Updated 1,037 cc engine is Euro 5 compliant and puts out 105 bhp
  • New Suzuki V-Strom 1050 gets design and electronics updates
  • Standard model gets cast alloy wheels, XT variant gets wire spoke wheels
Suzuki has unveiled the completely updated V-Strom range for 2020 with two new variants - the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 and the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT. The updated adventure bikes get revised styling, updated electronics and Euro 5-compliant engines. The new Suzuki V-Strom 1050 gets an updated 1,037 cc, v-twin engine that is now more powerful, with peak power rated at 105 bhp. The new Suzuki V-Strom gets the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS), an electronics package designed to improve practicality and comfort, which includes a new ride-by-wire throttle, as well as Motion Track Brake System, which prevents mid-corner braking kick back and assistance on slopes.

The 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT gets design inspired by Suzuki DR Big from 1980s

The biggest visual change is the obvious design inspiration from the iconic Suzuki DR BIG and Suzuki DR-Z rally bikes from the 1980s. The XT model gets more angular bodywork, as well as striking new colours, a new LCD dash, three rider modes. The XT model gets alloy-rimmed spoke wheels in place of the standard variant's cast alloy wheels, a different wind-screen which is 11-way adjustable, standard engine protection bars, hand guards and different mirrors. The XT variant also gets cornering ABS, hill-hold control, as well as cruise control, and an adjustable seat which can be height adjusted from 850-870 mm.

The 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT standard model gets alloy wheels and misses out on high-end electronics

The new Suzuki V-Strom 1050 isn't exactly an all-new bike with updates to the engine, styling and electronics. The standard V-Strom 1050 variant misses out on the bright colour options of the XT (white and orange or yellow) and will be available in black and white, or black and grey. The updated models are expected to be available commercially in March 2020, and Suzuki is likely to introduce the new models in India as well. New, attractive design, more off-road capability and better electronics will certainly put the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 in the league of other full-size adventure bikes. We'll be looking forward to riding the new V-Strom once it's launched in India, possibly by the second half of 2020.

