EICMA 2019: 2020 KTM 890 Duke R Unveiled

After much anticipation KTM has finally unveiled the new KTM Duke 890 R at the ongoing 2019 EICMA motorcycle show. The new middleweight motorcycle is based on the same 790 Duke Platform and is ready to meet Euro 5 emission standards. KTM has upsized its tried and tested 790 cc engine with new bore and stroke of 90.7 mm and 68.8 mm respectively and the final outcome is the new 890 cc parallel twin engine that belts out 117 bhp (around 15 bhp more than what the 790 cc engine develops) and 99 Nm of peak torque.

The new KTM 890 Duke R gets an advanced electronics package.

The new 890 Duke R builds up on the strengths of the 790 Duke and gets advanced electronics in abundance. It is kitted up with a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), cornering ABS with Supermoto mode, traction control motor slip regulation and an up/down quickshifter. This new model is also equipped with APEX suspension from WP and braking duties are handled by a full Brembo package along with four-piston Stylema calipers upfront. Moreover, the new KTM 890 Duke R tips the scales at just 166 kg (dry) making it one of the sportier and edgier motorcycles in the middle weight category.

It is expected to comply with the upcoming BS6 norms and can replace the 790 Duke in the Indian market.

The 790 Duke, called 'The Scalpel', is already a hugely entertaining middleweight naked, and has only been launched in India a few months ago. The KTM 890 Duke R is likely to go on sale in the European markets in the middle of 2020 and is expected to be launched in other overseas markets by the end of 2020. Though it is still early to comment on KTM's plans to bring it to our shores, we don't expect it to arrive in India before 2021. But the upcoming Bharat Stage VI emission regulations may mean, KTM may just introduce the 890 Duke in India by the middle of 2020, rather than updating the existing 790 Duke. The current KTM 790 Duke is priced at ₹ 8.63 lakh (ex-showroom). With the updated kit and electronics on the 890 Duke, expect it to be more expensive than the 790 Duke once it's launched in India.

