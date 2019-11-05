EICMA 2019: 2020 KTM 390 Adventure Breaks Cover

The wait is finally over! The unicorn of the Indian motorcycling scene is indeed real and has just been revealed at the 2019 EICMA Motor Show. We are talking about the KTM 390 Adventure, of course, a motorcycle that has been a part of the bucket lists for a number of bike enthusiasts over the years. As the manufacturer puts it, the new 390 Adventure has harnessed the attributes and DNA from the popular and highly rated KTM 790 Adventure, as well as the development information that comes from nearly two decades of Dakar Rally success.

The KTM 390 Adventure is available only in a single variant with alloy wheels KTM 390 Adventure ₹ 2.6 - 2.75 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

And surely, the 2020 KTM 390 Adventure has a lot of resemblance to the 790 Adventure in terms of design. The design language is identical complete with the pincer-type LED headlamp from the larger motorcycle along with tank extensions. There is a windscreen upfront and the bike gets a deflector too. Much like the 790, the 390 Adventure also gets a minimal design language. The only version revealed also comes with alloy wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. Those looking for alloys will be disappointed. The model comes with essential protective bits too including the knuckle guard, bash plate for the engine, and grab rails at the rear.

The KTM 390 Adventure uses the 390 Duke as its base, which means the split Trellis frame has been carried over, while the bike has been pitched as a tourer with light off-roading capabilities. The seat height stands at 858 mm and could be a bit taller for Indian riders. The raised handlebar should make for a relaxed riding position and should be easy to stand and ride too. The seat looks extremely comfortable and the pillion seat too is wide and should be comfortable over longer rides.

Power on the KTM 390 Adventure comes from the 373 cc single-cylinder motor from the 390 Duke that develops 43 bhp at 9000 rpm. That's the same output as the 390 Duke, while torque remains the same at 37 Nm at 7000 rpm. That makes the 390 ADV more of a tourer version of the Duke than a full-blown adventure model. The bike comes with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and carries over the TFT instrument console as well.

Suspension duties are handled by WP-sourced 43 mm USD forks upfront with 170 mm travel and a monoshock unit at the rear with 177 mm travel. Braking power from discs at either end (320 mm front, 230 mm rear) with switchable ABS from Bosch along with traction control. The fuel tank capacity stands at 14.5 litres, about a litre more than the 390 Duke. The 390 Adventure is about nine kilos more than the 390 Duke at 158 kg (dry).

The KTM 390 Adventure will be made in India at the Bajaj-KTM facility in Chakan and the model will be exported globally. The bike is expected to make its India debut by December this year, while a launch is likely by early 2020. Pricing can be expected in the vicinity of ₹ 3-3.2 lakh (ex-showroom) on the 390 Adventure and the motorcycle will take on a number of offerings including the BMW G 310 GS, Kawasaki Versys-X 300 and even the Benelli TRK 502.

