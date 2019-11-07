New Cars and Bikes in India

EICMA 2019: 2020 Honda Rebel 300 And 500 Unveiled

Honda unveiled the new Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 cruiser motorcycles at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan. These two motorcycles are very likely to be introduced in India, and possibly even be the first Honda premium motorcycles to be manufactured in India.

The 2020 Honda Rebel 500 has received cosmetic and tech updates.

Highlights

  • The new Honda Rebel models are expected to come to India.
  • Honda may consider to manufacture both motorcycles locally, for the world
  • The 2020 Honda Rebel models have received cosmetic and tech updates.
EICMA 2018

The 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R may be the centre of attention at Honda's stall at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy, but the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer also showcased the 2020 Honda Rebel 300 and the Honda Rebel 500 which have been updated. Now, Honda has announced that it will introduce several new premium bikes in India, with some of those also manufactured in India, for the world. The Honda Rebel models will quite possibly be two of the models which will be launched in India, and maybe even manufactured in India.

Also Read: EICMA 2019: Honda To Manufacture Premium Bikes In India

The Honda Rebel 300 will offer consumers a modern entry-level cruiser motorcycle.

These are two of Honda's most prominent models globally and have been mildly updated for model year 2020 in a bid to keep its sales going in the same pace. Both motorcycles now get a slipper clutch that according to Honda makes it easy to use, reducing the clutch effort by 30 per cent. The motorcycles now get a stiffer fork setup upfront with revised oil levels. Moreover, the motorcycle now gets a new LED headlamp, better cushioned seats and updated instrument cluster that displays gear position and fuel level.

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales September 2019: Honda Sales Down 12.6 Per Cent

0 Comments

On the powertrain front, both cruisers remain unchanged and continue with same engines. The Honda Rebel 300 is powered by a 286 cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine, which is shared with the Honda CB300R which is already on sale in India. The 286 cc engine puts out 30 bhp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 27.4 Nm at 6,500 rpm. If launched in India, the Honda Rebel 300 will offer consumers a modern entry-level cruiser motorcycle, which will be pitted against the likes of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350, Jawa and others. The Honda Rebel 500 uses a 471 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, which is good for 45.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43.2 Nm of peak torque. A new slip and assist clutch debuts on the Rebel 500 in 2020.

