New Cars and Bikes in India

EICMA 2018: The KTM 390 Adventure Is Not Here, But On Its Way

The KTM 390 Adventure was a highly anticipated model set for an EICMA debut this year, but was a no-show much to the disappointment of enthusiasts. So where is the 390 Adventure and when do we see it then? Read on to find out.

View Photos
The KTM 390 Adventure has been spied multiple times
EICMA 2018

Earphones plugged in, eyes glued to the laptop screen and a high heart rate. The KTM press conference at EICMA 2018 was eagerly awaited by motorcycle enthusiasts in India and the globe. EICMA seemed to be ground zero this year for the highly awaited KTM 390 Adventure, where traditionally the Austrian bike maker has unveiled its every new offering over the years. So, by that logic, an unveiling this year of the 390 ADV would translate into an India launch in early 2019. But alas, the 20-minute long press conference saw the brand unveil its larger capacity enduro bike and the new KTM 790 Adventure and 790 Adventure R. The KTM 390 Adventure was nowhere to be seen hidden under the sheets. Comments on the live webcast were full of the same question and so was our Facebook and Twitter feed. "Where is the 390 Adventure?" So what went wrong here and how did we all collectively conclude that the KTM 390 Adventure was so close? Read on to find out.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure India Launch Confirmed In 2019

On June 14, 2018, KTM had sent out a press release "officially" announcing that the KTM 390 Adventure is indeed on its way and will "arrive in 2019 in India." The last four words were the big take away here - enough for potential buyers to break fixed deposits and look for loan options - even though the brand never categorically said that an EICMA 2018 debut was happening. It was just assumed that this will be the approach the company will take, given its yearly tradition.

ktm 390 adventure spy shot

(The KTM 390 Adventure will be capable of carrying heavier loads | Photo Credit: Bike Social)

This wasn't even the first time the brand mentioned the 390 Adventure in public space. At the updated KTM RC 200 and RC 390 launch in 2017, Bajaj Auto Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj had announced that the design for the 390 Adventure was finalised, which will be the Austrian bike maker's smallest adventure motorcycle yet. A year later, a press release from the manufacturer seemed like part of the plan with the launch assumed to be less than a year away. However, it's clear that the 390 ADV is still some time away from showing up in showrooms.

Also Read: More Spy Pics Of KTM 390 Adventure

So why would Bajaj-KTM send out a press release so early? A move that's out of line for a company that usually doesn't speak about its future products too often. The larger consensus has been to keep the motorcycle relevant amidst new competition and shift attention from the then much talked about BMW G 310 GS. A direct rival to the 390 Aventure, the launch "assumed" earlier than expected, would certainly stop a lot of buyers to wait out another couple of months instead of heading over to the BMW showroom and get the Indo-German tourer. While it's not clear if the move worked or not, it certainly has left a lot of fans disappointed, to say the least.

2017 ktm 390 duke

(The 390 Adventure will share most of its cycle parts with the KTM 390 Duke)

What Happened To The KTM 390 Adventure?

It's certain that the KTM 390 Adventure is coming! The brand has gone to great lengths to change the chassis on the original 390 Duke so that the Adventure version could be spawned. The model has been spotted testing on several occasions too, so they won't abandon the project midway.

Having said that, the 390 Adventure might still be a year away from its launch. If KTM decides to continue the tradition, an EICMA 2019 unveil for the 390 Adventure would make sense, while a launch in December 2019 would still be in-line for India with what the bike maker had announced in June. Could KTM bring the model exclusively to India first prior to EICMA? That would mean some commitment, wouldn't it? We have reached out to KTM India for details and will update this piece as and when the manufacturer responds.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure: What To Expect

0 Comments

With the Euro 5 emission norms coming up in Europe and BS6 norms slated for India in 2020, KTM could be working on bringing the new 390 Adventure that meets these norms directly, as most manufacturers will do next year. The basics will still be shared with the KTM 390 Duke, so do expect to see a Trellis frame, 373 cc single-cylinder engine, TFT screen and LED headlamps; albeit, with changes including the long travel suspension setup, wire-spoked wheels, larger fuel tank, revised ergonomics and more. If the 790 Adventure is anything to go by, the 390 ADV will be promising and worth the wait. The question is how long?

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
KTM 390 Adventure KTM 390 Adventure launch EICMA 2018 EICMA KTM Bikes KTM India KTM EICMA

Latest News

EICMA 2018: Benelli TRK 250 Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Benelli TRK 250 Unveiled
EICMA 2018: The KTM 390 Adventure Is Not Here, But On Its Way
EICMA 2018: The KTM 390 Adventure Is Not Here, But On Its Way
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
EICMA 2018: BMW R 1250 GS Makes Public Debut
EICMA 2018: BMW R 1250 GS Makes Public Debut
EICMA 2018: 2019 Yamaha Niken GT Leaning Motorcycle Unveiled
EICMA 2018: 2019 Yamaha Niken GT Leaning Motorcycle Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Stunning MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Concept Revealed
EICMA 2018: Stunning MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Concept Revealed
Elon Musk Replaced As Tesla's Chairman By Robyn Denholm
Elon Musk Replaced As Tesla's Chairman By Robyn Denholm
Ford Acquires San Francisco Based Electric Scooter Company Spin
Ford Acquires San Francisco Based Electric Scooter Company Spin
Mahindra S201 Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Again
Mahindra S201 Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Again
New Skoda Scala Hatchback Interior Officially Teased
New Skoda Scala Hatchback Interior Officially Teased
F1: Vietnam To Host Formula One From 2020
F1: Vietnam To Host Formula One From 2020
All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Bags German Car Of The Year Award
All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Bags German Car Of The Year Award
EICMA 2018: Hero XPulse 200 Concepts Explained
EICMA 2018: Hero XPulse 200 Concepts Explained
Skoda Scala Premium Hatchback Due For Global Unveil, Details Revealed
Skoda Scala Premium Hatchback Due For Global Unveil, Details Revealed
Volkswagen Virtus (Next Gen Vento) Gets More Power With GTS Concept
Volkswagen Virtus (Next Gen Vento) Gets More Power With GTS Concept

Latest Bikes

Kawasaki KX 100

Kawasaki KX 100

₹ 5.16 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Kawasaki KX 450

Kawasaki KX 450

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Kawasaki KLX 110

Kawasaki KLX 110

₹ 3.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Kawasaki KLX 140G

Kawasaki KLX 140G

₹ 4.31 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Kawasaki KLX 450R

Kawasaki KLX 450R

₹ 9 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

₹ 58,491
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR

MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR

₹ 20.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Norton Dominator

Norton Dominator

₹ 25.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Norton Commando 961 Sport MK II

Norton Commando 961 Sport MK II

₹ 22.19 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bike Models

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 51,884 - 56,376 *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.35 - 1.38 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 69,429 - 84,775 *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.07 - 1.14 Lakh *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 58,738 *
Hero Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
₹ 55,742 - 58,913 *
View More
x
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities