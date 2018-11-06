EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed

After teasing it over a week, Royal Enfield has pulled the wraps off the Concept KX motorcycle at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy. The Royal Enfield Concept KX is a design study and takes inspiration from the 1938 Royal Enfield that was powered by an 1140 cc V-Twin engine and was the largest displacement motorcycle from the manufacturer at the time. The Concept KX though remains a one-off prototype for now with no plans of production, but we could see the design evolve and influence Royal Enfield motorcycles in the future, including a high displacement V-Twin powered model.

The Royal Enfield Concept KX has been designed at the company's centres in India and the UK, with work starting on the project in April this year. With the original KX as a reference, the design study was designed in two forms - neo-classical and futuristic, with the concept being a blend of the two. The bike has been finished a green and copper paint scheme with black and bronze finishes to the engine and dual exhausts, while the seat and handlebar grips are wrapped in leather.

The Concept KX is long and low-slung in appearance with a retro-styled fuel tank. However, modern elements are plenty including the blade-style girder fork design, while headlamp has been designed to look retro while incorporating LED units. The company says that the front and rear lights also incorporate a stylised version of the old Redditch 'E' for Enfield logo, quite reminiscent of the pre-war motorcycles.

Royal Enfield has opted for a "clean" look on the Concept KX that gets a with the frame and airbox configuration serving as a stressed member, while single-seat unit is a of a cantilever design. The concept rides on massive 19-inch wheels, while the seat height is low at 740 mm.

Royal Enfield hasn't revealed anything about the engine yet, apart from the fact that the display model gets a dummy unit. The company does say that it is 838 cc in displacement and gets a V-Twin setup. Given the fact that the Concept KX is a design study, do not expect the same bike to make its way to the production line soon.

That said, this could mean Royal Enfield is looking to expand its line-up with a larger motorcycle. The company's future products could include more "modern classics" and higher displacement engines including V-Twins, a step which will put the company on the global map for the long haul, especially in the middleweight motorcycle space.

