EICMA 2018: Kawasaki Z400 Revealed

An expected debut, Kawasaki has revealed the 2019 Z400 naked motorcycle at the 2018 EICMA Show in Italy. The new Kawasaki Z400 is the stripped version of the Ninja 400, minus the fairing, clip-on handlebars and the aggressive riding position. What you get instead is the same powerful engine and chassis as the Ninja 400, with minimal body panels. Globally, the new Z400 replaces the Z300 in the bike maker's line-up and will compete against the KTM 390 Duke, Yamaha MT-03 and the likes.

(The Kawasaki Z400 looks identical to the Z900)

Like the outgoing Z300, the new Z400 shares design language with the larger Z models, which is based on the animalistic Sugomi styling. The design language remains aggressive and likeable but the sharp lines have been toned down for a more flowing look. The twin headlamps styling that now come with LEDs, has been carried over and sits more upright too. The muscular fuel tank and the tail section are similar to the Ninja 400. The overall design does make it look like a baby Z900.

(The semi-digital instrument console looks basic on the Z400)

Like the Ninja, the Kawasaki Z400 is underpinned by a new steel Trellis frame with the newly developed engine used a a stress member. The 399 cc parallel-twin motor is tuned for 44 bhp, which is a 6 bhp increase over the Z300. The torque remains the same at 38 Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and comes with an assist/slipper clutch. The Z400 tips the scales at 167 kg (kerb), which is a 1 kg lower than the Z300.

(The Kawasaki Z400 makes 6 bhp more power than the Z300 from the new 399 cc motor)

Other features include fatter 41 mm front forks and a monoshock suspension setup at the rear, while braking performance comes from a larger 310 mm front petal disc and a 220 mm disc at the rear. ABS is offered as standard. The Z400 also rides on a larger 150/60R17 rear tyre.

The Kawasaki Z400 has been confirmed for the European and North American markets for now, but the company is yet to confirm if the model will make its way to India. That said, the model will be rather expensive if brought to the country with prices expected to start a little over ₹ 4 lakh (ex-showroom), given the pricing on the Ninja 400.

