EICMA 2018: Benelli TRK 250 Unveiled

With the TRK250, Benelli is looking to tap into the growing quarter-litre adventure tourer segment that already has the likes of Kawasaki Versys-X 250, Suzuki V-Strom 250 and the likes.

Globally, the production version of the new Benelli TRK 250 is set to be launched in 2019
The much anticipated Benelli TRK 250 adventure tourer has finally made its public debut at the ongoing EICMA show, in Milan, Italy. The new quarter-litre adventure tourer from the Italian two-wheeler maker was revealed alongside the Leoncino 250. The bikes come powered by a 249cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine the churns out 24.5 bhp at 9000 rpm and develop a maximum torque of 21 Nm of 7500 rpm. As for the transmission duties, they are taken care of by six-speed gearbox.

The Benelli TRK 250 is built on a steel tube frame, while the suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm upside-down fork up front and an oscillating swingarm with central shock absorber, with 51mm travel at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a 280 mm single floating disc with 4-piston caliper in the front and a 240 mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the back.

Globally, the production version of the new Benelli TRK 250 is set to be launched in 2019, however, whether the bike will come to India or not is still unknown. With the TRK250, Benelli is looking to tap into the growing quarter-litre adventure tourer segment that already has the likes of Honda CRF250L, Kawasaki Versys-X 250, Suzuki V-Strom 250 and the likes.

