EICMA 2018: 2020 Suzuki Katana Showcased

Suzuki has showcased the all-new 2020 Katana at the ongoing 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The 2020 Suzuki Katana was recently unveiled for the first time in October this year at the 2018 Intermot motorcycle show in Cologne, Germany. The new Suzuki Katana will be a comeback of an age-old name which was a popular name from Suzuki during the 1980s and 1990s, and a popular sport tourering motorcycle of its time. The 2020 Suzuki Katana shares its underpinnings with the Suzuki GSX-S1000F and is powered by the same 999 cc, in-line four cylinder engine which puts out 147 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm.

The production-spec Suzuki Katana stays true to the concept as the production model retains majority of the elements we had seen in the concept. Though the all new Katana's design is still relatable to the 1981 model, it looks far modern now sporting some of the styling cues from the Suzuki GSX-S1000F. It gets the twin-spar aluminium alloy frame and the rider sits tad hunkered down on the new one. The square headlamp is a carryover from the older Katana and that has always been one of the identifiable elements of the brand. However, going with the modern era there is now a LED headlamp and the new Katana also gets a large TFT screen for the instrument cluster.

Upfront, the 2020 Katana has fully-adjustable KYB 43 mm USD forks and a link-type monoshock set-up at the rear. Then there are Brembo brakes with radial calipers and ABS to shed speed. In terms of rider aids, the new Suzuki Katana is equipped with a three-level traction control system which can also be switched off.

The new Suzuki Katana is not exactly lightweight, tipping the scales with 215 kg kerb weight. The Katana will be out in the global markets next year, and in all likelihood, Suzuki will consider it for the Indian market too. We already have the Suzuki GSX-S1000F on sale and the 2020 Katana should make its way sometime in early 2020. The new Suzuki Katana will be sold in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), so expect it to be priced slightly higher than the Suzuki GSX-S1000F, which is priced at ₹ 12.70 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.



