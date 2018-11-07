New Cars and Bikes in India

EICMA 2018: 2020 Suzuki Katana Showcased

This all-new Suzuki sportbike revives the iconic 'Katana' brand from the 1980s and keeps the classic design intact, while complementing it with some new-age styling elements.

View Photos
The production-spec Suzuki Katana retains majority of the elements we had seen in the concept.
EICMA 2018

Suzuki has showcased the all-new 2020 Katana at the ongoing 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The 2020 Suzuki Katana was recently unveiled for the first time in October this year at the 2018 Intermot motorcycle show in Cologne, Germany. The new Suzuki Katana will be a comeback of an age-old name which was a popular name from Suzuki during the 1980s and 1990s, and a popular sport tourering motorcycle of its time. The 2020 Suzuki Katana shares its underpinnings with the Suzuki GSX-S1000F and is powered by the same 999 cc, in-line four cylinder engine which puts out 147 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm.

Suzuki GSX S1000

12.98 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Suzuki GSX S1000

Also Watch: Suzuki GSX S1000 R Test Ride

The production-spec Suzuki Katana stays true to the concept as the production model retains majority of the elements we had seen in the concept. Though the all new Katana's design is still relatable to the 1981 model, it looks far modern now sporting some of the styling cues from the Suzuki GSX-S1000F. It gets the twin-spar aluminium alloy frame and the rider sits tad hunkered down on the new one. The square headlamp is a carryover from the older Katana and that has always been one of the identifiable elements of the brand. However, going with the modern era there is now a LED headlamp and the new Katana also gets a large TFT screen for the instrument cluster.

rctun55cThe 2020 Suzuki Katana shares its underpinnings with the Suzuki GSX-S1000F and is powered by the same 999 cc, in-line four cylinder engine.

Upfront, the 2020 Katana has fully-adjustable KYB 43 mm USD forks and a link-type monoshock set-up at the rear. Then there are Brembo brakes with radial calipers and ABS to shed speed. In terms of rider aids, the new Suzuki Katana is equipped with a three-level traction control system which can also be switched off.

Also Read: Intermot 2018: 2020 Suzuki Katana Revealed

0 Comments

The new Suzuki Katana is not exactly lightweight, tipping the scales with 215 kg kerb weight. The Katana will be out in the global markets next year, and in all likelihood, Suzuki will consider it for the Indian market too. We already have the Suzuki GSX-S1000F on sale and the 2020 Katana should make its way sometime in early 2020. The new Suzuki Katana will be sold in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), so expect it to be priced slightly higher than the Suzuki GSX-S1000F, which is priced at ₹ 12.70 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki GSX S1000 with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki
GSX S1000
Benelli TNT R
Benelli
TNT R
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati
SuperSport
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph
Thruxton R
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki
GSX S1000F
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki
Ninja ZX-10R
Aprilia Mana 850 GT
Aprilia
Mana 850 GT
Aprilia Dorsoduro 900
Aprilia
Dorsoduro 900
Triumph Street Triple
Triumph
Street Triple
Ducati Hypermotard
Ducati
Hypermotard
TAGS :
Suzuki Suzuki Motorcycle India Suzuki Katana 2020 Suzuki Katana Suzuki GSX S1000F bike-model-gsx-s1000

Latest News

EICMA 2018: 2019 BMW S 1000 RR Breaks Cover
EICMA 2018: 2019 BMW S 1000 RR Breaks Cover
EICMA 2018: 2020 Suzuki Katana Showcased
EICMA 2018: 2020 Suzuki Katana Showcased
EICMA 2018: 2019 Honda CB650R Unveiled
EICMA 2018: 2019 Honda CB650R Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Kawasaki Z400 Revealed
EICMA 2018: Kawasaki Z400 Revealed
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure Unveiled
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
EICMA 2018: 2019 Honda CBR500R, CB500X and CB500F Unveiled
EICMA 2018: 2019 Honda CBR500R, CB500X and CB500F Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Hero XPulse 200T Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Hero XPulse 200T Unveiled
Kinetic MotoRoyale Planning To Develop 300-500 cc Bikes In India
Kinetic MotoRoyale Planning To Develop 300-500 cc Bikes In India
Mahindra Alturas G4 To Be Offered Only With An Automatic Transmission
Mahindra Alturas G4 To Be Offered Only With An Automatic Transmission
New Triumph Tiger 800 Spotted Testing
New Triumph Tiger 800 Spotted Testing
2018 BMW X2 Confirmed For India Launch
2018 BMW X2 Confirmed For India Launch
Volkswagen Looks At Converting Its Emden Plant To Build Electric Cars
Volkswagen Looks At Converting Its Emden Plant To Build Electric Cars
Hyundai Motor Invests In Israeli Computer Vision Firm Allegro.ai
Hyundai Motor Invests In Israeli Computer Vision Firm Allegro.ai
EICMA 2018: Yamaha Tenere 700 Details Revealed
EICMA 2018: Yamaha Tenere 700 Details Revealed

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Suzuki GSX S1000 Alternatives

Benelli TNT R
Benelli TNT R
₹ 13.04 Lakh *
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport
₹ 12.76 - 14.36 Lakh *
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R
₹ 12.63 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki GSX S1000F
₹ 13.46 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
₹ 13.56 Lakh *
Aprilia Mana 850 GT
Aprilia Mana 850 GT
₹ 13.58 Lakh *
Aprilia Dorsoduro 900
Aprilia Dorsoduro 900
₹ 13.59 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
₹ 11.8 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard
Ducati Hypermotard
₹ 11.79 Lakh *
View More
Explore GSX S1000
×
Explore Now
x
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
EICMA 2018: Hero XPulse 200T Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Hero XPulse 200T Unveiled
Mahindra Alturas G4 Bookings Open, Launch Date Announced
Mahindra Alturas G4 Bookings Open, Launch Date Announced
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities