New Cars and Bikes in India

EICMA 2018: 2019 Suzuki GSX-S125 Unveiled

The new Suzuki GSX-S125 is for the global markets and as of now Suzuki is not planning to bring it to India.

View Photos
The new Suzuki GSX-S125 is powered by a 124 cc engine which produces 15 bhp and 11.5 Nm of peak torque.
EICMA 2018

EICMA motorcycle show as always has brought a good dose of excitement even this year for motorbike enthusiasts with various concepts and fun to ride motorcycles that are on display. Mind you! When we say 'fun to ride', we are not only referring to the ones having big capacity or mid capacity engines but also the small displacement bikes, like the 125 cc motorbikes which have made their way to the EICMA 2018. The one we are particularly talking about here is the 2019 Suzuki GSX-S125 which has been unveiled at the EICMA motorcycle show this year and is as exhilarating. However, this motorcycle is for global markets and will not make it to India which is bit of a pity as it could have pioneered a new entry level performance motorcycle segment. At present, the 125cc segment in India is only dominated by commuter motorcycles.

Suzuki

Suzuki Bikes

Intruder

Gixxer

Burgman

Hayabusa

Gixxer SF

Intruder M1800R

New Access 125

GSX-S750

GSX R1000

Lets

Hayate EP

GSX S1000F

GSX-R1000R

V-Strom 650XT

V-Strom 1000

GSX S1000

RM-Z250

RM-Z450

The new Suzuki GSX-S125 is powered by a 124 cc, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which produces 15 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The fuel injection system has six sensors and uses a 32mm throttle body. The new GSX-S125 weighs 133 kg and has an upright seating position.

The 2019 Suzuki GSX-S125 is equipped with a 290 mm petal-design single disc with dual-piston calipers at the front and 187 mm petal-design disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear. More importantly, it gets two channel ABS which Suzuki calls compact ABS system as it weighs just 0.59 kg. It is equipped with 17-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels shod in 130/70 profile tyre upfront and a fatter 90/80 profile tyre at the rear.

0 Comments

The GSX-S125 also has a fairly long equipment list. It gets full LCD instrument cluster which along with the traditional details also displays coolant temperature and has an engine oil change indicator and programmable engine RPM indicator light. Moreover, it gets a vertically stacked LED headlight in a stylish looking cowl. In the global market it will rival the likes of the Kawasaki Z125 and the upcoming KTM Duke 125.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki Intruder with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki
Intruder
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj
Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 180
Bajaj
Avenger Street 180
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350
TAGS :
Suzuki 125cc Motorcycles Suzuki India Suzuki GSX-S125 Suzuki GSX-R125 EICMA 2018 bike-brand-suzuki

Latest News

EICMA 2018: 2019 Suzuki GSX-S125 Unveiled
EICMA 2018: 2019 Suzuki GSX-S125 Unveiled
Triumph Introduces New TFT Connectivity System
Triumph Introduces New TFT Connectivity System
Shahan Ali Mohsin Crowned 2018 Indian National Karting Champion
Shahan Ali Mohsin Crowned 2018 Indian National Karting Champion
Skoda Kodiaq Style Variant Price Slashed By Rs. 1 Lakh
Skoda Kodiaq Style Variant Price Slashed By Rs. 1 Lakh
New Generation Toyota Corolla Sedan Set For Global Debut On November 16
New Generation Toyota Corolla Sedan Set For Global Debut On November 16
Triumph Speed Twin Teased In Latest Video
Triumph Speed Twin Teased In Latest Video
Jaguar Land Rover Invests In Arc Electric Motorcycles
Jaguar Land Rover Invests In Arc Electric Motorcycles
Ford Aspire Cross Subcompact Sedan Showcased As Ka Urban Warrior Concept In Brazil
Ford Aspire Cross Subcompact Sedan Showcased As Ka Urban Warrior Concept In Brazil
Volkswagen Plans To Sell Electric Tesla Rival For Less Than $23,000 - Source
Volkswagen Plans To Sell Electric Tesla Rival For Less Than $23,000 - Source
EICMA 2018: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Unveiled
Fuel Prices Continue To Slump In Delhi
Fuel Prices Continue To Slump In Delhi
Opinion: Royal Enfield Concept KX Indicates New Brand Direction
Opinion: Royal Enfield Concept KX Indicates New Brand Direction
EICMA 2018: Benelli TRK 250 Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Benelli TRK 250 Unveiled
EICMA 2018: The KTM 390 Adventure Is Not Here, But On Its Way
EICMA 2018: The KTM 390 Adventure Is Not Here, But On Its Way
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.07 - 1.14 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 82,445 - 93,272 *
Suzuki Burgman
Suzuki Burgman
₹ 72,603 *
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
₹ 14.4 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 96,658 - 1.07 Lakh *
Suzuki Intruder M1800R
Suzuki Intruder M1800R
₹ 16.9 - 17.43 Lakh *
Suzuki New Access 125
Suzuki New Access 125
₹ 64,759 *
Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki GSX-S750
₹ 7.9 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX R1000
Suzuki GSX R1000
₹ 20.13 Lakh *
Suzuki Lets
Suzuki Lets
₹ 52,550 *
Suzuki Hayate EP
Suzuki Hayate EP
₹ 56,697 *
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki GSX S1000F
₹ 13.46 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
₹ 20.99 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
₹ 7.91 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
₹ 14.25 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki GSX S1000
₹ 12.98 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z250
Suzuki RM-Z250
₹ 7.52 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z450
Suzuki RM-Z450
₹ 8.81 Lakh *
View More
x
New Generation Toyota Corolla Sedan Set For Global Debut On November 16
New Generation Toyota Corolla Sedan Set For Global Debut On November 16
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities