New Cars and Bikes in India

EICMA 2018: 2019 Honda CBR500R, CB500X and CB500F Unveiled

Honda has updated its popular 500 cc line-up including the CBR500R, Honda CB500X and Honda CB500F for the 2019 model year, with the bikes sporting major changes over the current models.

View Photos
EICMA 2018

Honda has unveiled the 2019 range of 500 cc motorcycles - the Honda CBR500R, Honda CB500X and the Honda CB500F at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy. The three bikes share the same underpinnings but are very different in purpose and appeal, and have been updated with improved components and styling. The bikes continue to draw power from the 471 cc twin-cylinder engine with 47 bhp on offer, while low and mid-range torque output has improved by 4 per cent, improving acceleration across the range.

Also Read: EICMA 2018: Hero XPulse 200T Unveiled

The 2019 Honda CBR 500 cc range get a revised exhaust system, while the distribution and intake have also been improved. The bikes also now comes with an anti-rebound clutch as standard. That said, specific changes are in plenty on each of the motorcycles.

Starting with the 2019 Honda CBR500R, the full-faired offering gets a more angular design language than the current version, while the ergonomics are sportier with lower clip-on handlebars and a sportier trend. The headlamps are now full-LED, while dual-channel ABS is standard as well. The bike gets an LCD instrument console for MY2019 with gait indicator, overspeed warning and a revised rear shock absorber. It still weighs 152 kg, keeping the overall package light.

kl64ss18

(The 2019 Honda CB500F gets the same changes as the CBR500R)

The 2019 Honda CB500F is the street-fighter version based on the CBR500R and carries over the same changes as the 2019 CBR500R including the revised rear shocks, LCD console, and a sharper-looking design language. The 2019 CBR500F though gets full LED lighting, intermittent included with a single lens setup.

fav7aaoc

(The 2019 Honda CB500X gets the bulk of changes including the new Africa Twin design)

Lastly, the 2019 Honda CB500X gets the maximum number of changes over the other two motorcycles. The bike is now designed in-line with the Africa Twin, and now sports improved aerodynamis, a thinner seat and an increase in the radius of gyration by 3-degrees. Like its siblings, the bike gets full LED lights with indicators, improve rear shock absorber, while the suspension on the CB500X has improved with a 10 mm increase in travel in the front forks and an 18 mm increase at the rear. The front tyre is also now larger at 19-inches, up from the current 17-inches.

0 Comments

Honda 2Wheeler India has not announced any plans to bring the CB500 range to the country, but with their easy ride-ability, the bikes will find a lot of appeal here with the right pricing of course.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
2019 Honda CB500X 2019 Honda CB500F 2019 Honda CBR500R 2019 Honda CB500 Honda Bikes EICMA 2018 EICMA bike-brand-honda

Latest News

EICMA 2018: 2019 Honda CBR500R, CB500X and CB500F Unveiled
EICMA 2018: 2019 Honda CBR500R, CB500X and CB500F Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Hero XPulse 200T Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Hero XPulse 200T Unveiled
Kinetic MotoRoyale Planning To Develop 300-500 cc Bikes In India
Kinetic MotoRoyale Planning To Develop 300-500 cc Bikes In India
Mahindra Alturas G4 To Be Offered Only With An Automatic Transmission
Mahindra Alturas G4 To Be Offered Only With An Automatic Transmission
New Triumph Tiger 800 Spotted Testing
New Triumph Tiger 800 Spotted Testing
2018 BMW X2 Confirmed For India Launch
2018 BMW X2 Confirmed For India Launch
Volkswagen Looks At Converting Its Emden Plant To Build Electric Cars
Volkswagen Looks At Converting Its Emden Plant To Build Electric Cars
Hyundai Motor Invests In Israeli Computer Vision Firm Allegro.ai
Hyundai Motor Invests In Israeli Computer Vision Firm Allegro.ai
EICMA 2018: Yamaha Tenere 700 Details Revealed
EICMA 2018: Yamaha Tenere 700 Details Revealed
Focus: Ford Goes Local On India, Aims For Bigger Slice Of Competitive Market
Focus: Ford Goes Local On India, Aims For Bigger Slice Of Competitive Market
2019 Porsche 911 Completes Final Endurance Testing
2019 Porsche 911 Completes Final Endurance Testing
Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 35.99 Lakh
Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 35.99 Lakh
Ducati Monster 821 Stealth Unveiled
Ducati Monster 821 Stealth Unveiled
Production-Ready 300 cc Jawa Motorcycle Leaked Ahead Of Unveil
Production-Ready 300 cc Jawa Motorcycle Leaked Ahead Of Unveil
Mahindra Alturas G4 Bookings Open, Launch Date Announced
Mahindra Alturas G4 Bookings Open, Launch Date Announced

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Honda models

Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.31 - 10.22 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 32.9 - 38.27 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 9.85 - 16.29 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.75 - 11.23 Lakh *
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
₹ 8.26 - 10.43 Lakh *
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
₹ 50.53 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.61 - 16.07 Lakh *
Honda Brio
Honda Brio
₹ 5.15 - 7.66 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra Alturas G4 Bookings Open, Launch Date Announced
Mahindra Alturas G4 Bookings Open, Launch Date Announced
2018 BMW X2 Confirmed For India Launch
2018 BMW X2 Confirmed For India Launch
Ather Energy Announces New Subscription Plans For Electric Scooters
Ather Energy Announces New Subscription Plans For Electric Scooters
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities