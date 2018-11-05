EICMA 2018: 2019 Ducati Multistrada 950 S Revealed

Ducati has unveiled its 2019 motorcycle line-up ahead of the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show starting today, including the likes of the Panigale V4 R, XDiavel 1260, Monster 821 Stealth Edition and more. Bringing the adventure quotient to the model range though is the updated 2019 Ducati Multistrada 950 S that was also unveiled at the special night. The Multistrada 950 S, as the name suggests is an uprated and improved version of the middleweight adventure-touring motorcycle with additional features including a lot of electronic wizardry. Much like the rest of the range, the new 950 S will be making its way to India next year, replacing the current model.

Ducati Multistrada 950 13.56 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: EICMA 2018: Ducati Panigale V4 R Unveiled

(The 2019 Ducati Multistrada 950 S now gets a SkyHook electronic suspension setup)

Additional features on the 2019 Ducati Multistrada 950 S include Ducati's semi-active "Skyhook" electronic suspension, as well as an up/down quickshifter, full LED headlight with cornering lamps and backlight switchgear. The ADV now also comes with Bosch-sourced cornering ABS, while 5-inch TFT colour screen is available instead of the old instrument cluster. The fairing design has also been updated in-line with the Multistrada 1260. In a big update though, the 950 S now comes with wire-spoked wheels as optional on the dealer-level, if the owner wishes to explore the routes off tarmac.

While electronic upgrades are in plenty, the engine remains the same on the 2019 Ducati Multistrada 950 S with power coming from the 937 cc L-Twin, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 111 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed gearbox remains the same too, save for the DQS quickshifter. The Multistrada 950 S tips the scales at 230 kg (kerb), an increase of 3 kg compared to the current Multistrada 950 base version.

Also Read: EICMA 2018: Ducati Diavel 1260, Diavel 1260 S Announced

(The 2019 Ducati Multistrada 950 S also comes with full LED headlamps, and optional spoked wheels)

With the plethora of upgrades, the baby Multi is a lot more capable and also sits closer to the Multistrada 1260 as far as functionality is concerned, albeit, at a more affordable price bracket and more manageable power range.

The India launch for the 2019 Ducati Multistrada 950 S is expected in the first of next year, and do expect prices to see a witness a marginal hike over the current version. The ADV will be locking horns against the likes of the Honda Africa Twin, Triumph Tiger 800 and the likes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.