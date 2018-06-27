Eicher Pro 6049 And Pro 6041 Tractor Trailors Launched In India

Expanding its heavy duty truck portfolio, Eicher Trucks and Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) has introduced the two new offerings in the Pro 6000 series. The manufacturer has launched the new Eicher Pro 6049 and Eicher Pro 6041 in the 49 tonne and 41 tonne segments respectively. The Pro 6041 truck is a first-of-its-kind offering in the segment and has been positioned as an upgrade for customers that use 37 tonne trucks. Eicher says both trucks carry a host of technological advancements, and is underpinned by a new platform and suspension. With the new offerings in the Pro 6000 series, Eicher Motors aims to be more aggressive in the heavy duty truck segment, which is expected to grow by 30 per cent.

Commenting on the new launches, VECV - MD and CEO, Vinod Aggarwal said, "The commercial vehicle industry in India is very dynamic and going through a lot of transformation with migration to more productive and higher tonnage trucks. With the implementation of GST and better road infrastructure, this migration is only going to become more pronounced. At VECV, it has been our vision to drive modernisation and the launch of two new trucks with better technology is in line with this vision."

(The Eicher Pro 6049 And Pro 6041 trucks promise better fuel efficiency and higher returns)

The Eicher Pro 6049 and Pro 6041 have ben designed to maximise business profitability while optimising the overall cost efficiency to the customers. The Eicher Pro 6049 tractor trailer competes in the 6x4 tractor category, while the Pro 6041 is India's first 41 tonnage rigid haulage truck and offers a payload advantage of 3.5 ton over a 37 tonnage truck.

Both trucks are powered by the VEDX8 BSIV compliant engine with SCR technology that produces 250 bhp at 2200 rpm and 950 Nm of peak torque between 1100-1700 rpm. The engine is paired with a ZF-sourced 1110 TD 9-speed gearbox. The Pro 6041 also comes with a dedicated overdrive gear to further improve fuel efficiency, a segment first feature. With a payload advantage, the Pro 6041 offers fewer trips for transporting more goods, which in turn is expected to improve profitability for customers.

Furthermore, Eicher Motors has equipped the new Pro 6000 series trucks with its Mbooster+ technology that optimises acceleration through multi-mode system, along with Volvo Group's Engine Management System (EMS) 3.0 for improving fuel injection, as well as Intelligent Driver Information System (IDIS) that offers suggestions to the driver in realtime for improving the driving technique in order achieve higher fuel efficiency. In addition, Eicher's telematics system allows truck owners to collect data about the vehicle, potential issues, and driving style of the driver.

(The Eicher Pro 6049 and Pro 6041 trucks are positioned at a semi-premium price point)

Following a slump in sales over the past year, the commercial vehicle segment has been on the road to recovery. At the launch, Eicher Motors said that the 2018-19 financial year opened on a good note with the months of April and May performing well. The company is looking to achieve a double digit growth this year.

The new Eicher Pro 6000 series will be produced at the company's Pitampur facility in Indore. The trucks will be sold in domestic markets for now, while the company plans to expand to international markets as well. The Eicher Pro 6041 currently has a market only in India, owing to regulations.

