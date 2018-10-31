New Cars and Bikes in India

Eicher Motors Says Labour Strife Hurt Royal Enfield Production

A part of Eicher Motors factory workforce walked out last month demanding higher pay, job security and a right to form unions to collectively bargain.

Royal Enfield saw a slump in production of 25,000 motorcycles in September-October

India's Eicher Motors Ltd said on Wednesday strike at one of its southern Indian facility led to a slump in production of 25,000 motorcycles in September-October, after a part of its workforce "stayed away" from work.

Workers at the facility of Eicher Motors, best known for its Royal Enfield motorcycles, saw a part of their workforce walkout last month demanding higher pay, job security and a right to form unions to collectively bargain.

The facility in Oragadam, situated in Tamil Nadu, remained operational through October, and a majority of the workforce continues to report to work, Eicher said.



