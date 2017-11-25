Eicher Motors Introduces New Light And Medium Truck Variants For E-Commerce Industry Needs

The new Eicher truck variants are being offered in the Light and Medium Duty segment

Tapping into the growing potential of the e-commerce business, Eicher Trucks and Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) announced its new range of light and medium (LMD) trucks in the Indian market. The new LMD truck variants have been introduced to meet the rapid transportation demands of the e-commerce industry that promises exponential growth in the coming years. The company introduced five new variants in the Pro 1000 and Pro 3000 series range including Pro 1110, Pro 1110XP, Pro 1110XP, Pro 3012/3014 and Pro 3015. The CV maker showcased its Pro series range at the Eicher Pro Biz Expo in Bengaluru earlier this week.

(The new Eicher Pro Series trucks come with a 50,000 km interval and a 4 year warranty)

Speaking on the introduction of the new trucks, VECV - Executive Vice President, Light & Medium Duty Trucks and Buses, Shyam Maller said, "The e-commerce industry in India is growing at an exponential rate of 50 per cent every year and we believe in serving our customers by providing them with the right and practical solutions for their requirements. "Leveraging our established strength in the LMD space, we have widened our offering to cater to the specific demands of the high potential e-commerce market."

"Eicher now offers the widest and strongest range in the Light and Medium Duty (LMD) segment with products ranging from 4.9T to 16T GVW. We believe ours is the most compelling proposition for this segment of the industry," he added.

(The CV manufacturer showcased its complete LMD range at t

Eicher's new truck variants have been designed specifically keeping the needs of the e-commerce industry in mind including long haul to short and last mile delivery. The trucks are intended to carry higher volumes in the medium duty trucks while reducing fuel consumption and lower cost of ownership.

Some of the salient features of the new Eicher e-commerce trucks include a 24-feet long cargo body, which is a first in the LMD segment. The trucks offer higher volume index and the company says, it also offers best-in-class payload and fuel efficiency. The trucks are cost effective as well with a longest service interval of 50,000 km, while there's four years and unlimited warranty on offer as well.

(Eicher will also build the Reefer trucks for customers at its facility that attracts lower taxation)

The Pro 3000 series trucks are also equipped with features like Eicher Live, Fuel Coaching, Intelligent Driver Information system (IDIS), Cruise Control, parabolic suspension, Domex chassis and more. The cabin has also been designed with emphasis on driver safety on variants, while the Pro 3000 series come with a standard sleeper cabin as well.

Furthermore, Eicher Motors also showcased its new Reefer trucks based on the LMD Pro 3000 series at the expo. The Reefer with the cooling unit will be available built at the company's facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh and will help customers to save on taxation (18 per cent instead of 28 per cent), instead of getting the Reefer built separately.

