Eicher Motors Introduces 2 New Buses At Prawaas 2019

Eicher was awarded for the most Innovative and Unique Display at Prawaas 2019

Eicher Trucks and Buses introduced the new Eicher 3009L Skyline Pro Staff AC Bus and Eicher 20.15R 12m bus chassis at Prawaas 2019 - India International Bus and Car Travel show in Navi Mumbai. The new offerings further expand the automaker's bus range with variants across different applications for schools, staff, route permit and intercity segment. Apart from Eicher, Tata Motors too showcased seven of its public transport commercial vehicles at Prawaas this year.

The Eicher 20.15 R 12-metre bus chassis is an all-new offering and has been tailormade for intercity applications according to the company. The model comes with an AC compressor and two alternators of 120 Amperes each - which make the body-building process faster and less expensive. A 425 litre fuel tank also helps in improving the range on the bus, while the robust DOMEX chassis delivers high strength and durability for a safe and comfortable ride.

The Eicher 20.15 R 12-metre bus chassis

The Eicher 20.15 R 12-metre bus comes with tilt and telescopic power steering, 6-speed overdrive gearbox and air suspension that helps iron out undulations. The bus also comes with the Volvo Group's EMS 3.0 engine management system that helps achieve higher fuel efficiency along with features like cruise control, real-time fuel coaching and more.

In addition, Eicher also introduced the updated Skyline Pro bus range that get a refreshed look. The Skyline Pro 3009L AC bus on display was customised with luxurious Harita Magnum Push back seats with 3-point ELR seatbelts, 2x1 seating configuration and air suspension for added comfort.

