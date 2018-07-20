Eicher Introduces New 7-Speed Gearbox Medium Duty Trucks

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Eicher has announced the introduction of a new 7-speed transmission technology for its entire range of medium-duty trucks. The company will be initially introducing the new 7-speed ET50S7 gearbox, which comprises of 7 forward and 1 reverse gear, in the Eicher Pro 3015 and Eicher Pro 1114XP trucks as part of phase 1, before moving on to other models. Eicher says that the new transmission technology has been designed to offer improved drivability and increased fuel efficiency.

Commenting on the introduction of the new transmission, Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VE (Volvo & Eicher) Commercial Vehicles, said, "Eicher has always pioneered the use of intelligent technologies in their products in order to provide best-in-class services to its customer. 7-speed is a revolutionary and advanced feature that will enhance fuel economy, increase pick-up and improve the driving experience. Coupled with Volvo Group's Engine Management system, Mileage Booster+, Fuel coaching and onboard diagnostics, it further strengthens our medium duty range, giving it a competitive edge."

Eicher claims that the new gearbox has been designed to offer smooth gearshifts and less torque interruption. It has been calibrated in such a manner that it allows the vehicle to operate at a higher torque range, eliminating the need to repeatedly shift gears. The company says that transmission technology helps the driver to reach the top gear as early as possible by optimizing the drivability in lower gears while enhancing the performance in the higher gears. Thus ensuring a superior turnaround time, optimize engine performance and avoid unnecessary acceleration.

