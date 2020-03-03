Eicher Introduces BS6 Range Of Trucks & Buses With Eutech6 Solutions

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) has introduced the 2020 range of trucks and buses across 4.9-55 tonne with the brand's new EUTECH6 solution. The Eutech6 is the manufacturer's nomenclature for its new BS6 compliant technology that not extends to the engine and the corresponding aftermarket systems, but also the new Uptime Center that includes offering 24x7 support to the customers of the new vehicles. India steps into the new BS6 era from April 2020 and the commercial vehicles, especially the Medium & Heavy Duty segments have seen a dramatic change in components and systems over the older version. Eicher says the new trucks and buses not only offer better fuel efficiency but lower operational costs as well. Eicher unveiled its first BS6 compliant model - Pro2000 Series in June last year, while deliveries for the new BS6 range only commenced last month.

Production for the new BS6 compliant trucks and buses has begun at VECV's Pithampur facility

Speaking at the unveiling of the new BS6 range with Eutech6, Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles said, "In line with our vision towards modernising commercial transportation, Eicher's new BS-VI offering takes a lead in providing the most comprehensive & innovative solution for our customers. Our efficient and reliable BSVI engine technology is backed by over 6 years of experience of supplying Euro VI base engines to the Volvo Group. Coupled with this, our new Uptime solution is aimed at ensuring a differentiated aftersales experience for our customers."

He further added, "EUTECH6 solution will not only reduce fuel costs but will significantly improve productivity for our customers with new uptime solutions. Our extensive competence development program for technicians in our dealer network and for drivers of our customers will ensure a seamless transition to BS-VI across India."

Eicher leverages from building Euro6 engines for Volvo for the six years. The new vehicles feature an exhaust after-treatment system (EATS) and engine technology that has been tested for over 5.6 million km. The new engines are also more tech-laden and electrical in nature with an array of sensors, ECU and management systems ensuring lower emissions. Eicher says its BS6 trucks boast of high fuel efficiency and duty-cycle based SCR solutions for high reliability and low maintenance.

The Uptime Center offers remote tracking of vehicles along with 24x7 roadside assistance. The service extends to customers covered under warranty and outside of it too

In addition, VECV has introduced its new Uptime Center that operates out of the company's Pithampur facility that offers service support with the help of diagnostic experts that can remotely check on the new-age vehicles. The Uptime Center has been operational since April last year and includes a call centre to offers customers 24x7 roadside assistance. Eicher the new centre can remotely track vehicles, guide drivers to solve small issues and even disable a vehicle remotely if it detects a major issue. This, in turn, helps the owner and company reduce maintenance costs.

As part of the second phase, the Uptime Center will also enable preventive diagnostics that will convey to the drivers different measures to resolve small issues and improve the life of the vehicle. The 40 member call centre team is capable of communicating in six major languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The company currently has 774 breakdown vans across 274 dealerships that promise a response time within four hours. Eicher says that its breakdown vans have made it to customers at an average time of 2hrs34mins. The Uptime Center receives about 175-200 calls per day from customers and dealers with about 35 per cent calls for heavy-duty vehicles, over 54 per cent for light and medium-duty vehicles, and about 10 per cent for buses. The centre has a record closing 98 per cent calls in 24 hours, according to the company.

VECV has deployed 8 mobile training vans to educate dealers and train mechanics for new BS6 range

Furthermore, Eicher is working on educating its customers and dealerships across the country about the new BS6 vehicle range. This includes new competence development centres and has deployed eight mobile training facilities that educate the employees at dealerships and truck drivers about the changes on a BS6 powertrain.

