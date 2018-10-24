New Cars and Bikes in India

Dyson Confirms Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plans

Dyson's history in Singapore began 11 years ago with a small engineering team developing our high speed, digital, electric motors.

Dyson's manufacturing facility in Singapore will be ready by 2020

Dyson, the British company best known for vacuum cleaners and prized hair dryers, confirmed that its Board has ratified a decision to construct its first advanced automotive manufacturing facility in Singapore. The manufacturing facility is scheduled for completion in 2020. Earlier this year Dyson announced it was in the process of investing 200 million Euros in new buildings and testing facilities at its campus at Hullavington Airfield, UK. It continues its 2.5 billion Euros investment in new technology globally.

The first EV from Dyson will be launched in 2021

Jim Rowan, CEO of Dyson said, "The decision of where to make our car is complex, based on supply chains, access to markets, and the availability of the expertise that will help us achieve our ambitions. I am delighted to let you know that the Dyson Board has now decided that our first automotive manufacturing facility will be in Singapore. We will begin construction in December and it will be completed in 2020, meeting our project timeline."

Dyson's history in Singapore began 11 years ago with a small engineering team developing our high speed, digital, electric motors. The company has grown significantly since then, as it now employs 1,100 people, and has made over fifty million high-speed Dyson Digital Motors in Singapore.

The company plans to bring out its first electric car by 2021.

Dyson Confirms Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plans
