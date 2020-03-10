New Cars and Bikes in India

Dutch Firm To Build Flying Car In India

The made in India flying car will have two engines and can take speeds of up to 160 kmph on road and can fly at speeds of up to 180 kmph.

Highlights

Netherlands based flying carmaker, PAL-V (Personal Air Land Vehicle) will setup a manufacturing plant in Gujarat. The company is planning to begin production by 2021. As reported by PTI, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the state's Principal Secretary MK Das and Carlo Maasbommel, Vice President- International Business Development Division, PAL-V. According to the statement made by the company, the government would help the company in getting all necessary approvals required to setup the plant in Gujarat.

As per a statement given by the Maasbommel, the company has chosen Gujarat for its world class infrastructure and ease of doing business. Moreover, the state also offers better commercial ports and logistic facilities which will help the company to export the cars manufactured in India to United Nations and other European nations. In fact, the company has already received orders for 110 flying cars which will be exported from India.

The made in India flying car will have two engines and can take speeds of up to 160 kmph on road and can fly at speeds of up to 180 kmph. Moreover, the car can transform into flying vehicle within three minutes and can cover a distance of 500 km in a full tank.

