Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle To Undergo Evasive Driving Training

The weekend was every bit magical with the fairytale 'Royal Wedding' of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle finally taking place on May 19, 2018. It had us swooning over the Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero, and all other Royal cars from the British Empire, even as the world kept their eyes and hearts glued to the newly weds. As Meghan Markle takes the title of the Duchess of Sussex, it's clear her life will be changing in a lot ways as part of the British royal family. The royal empire does come with its own merits, but there's also the unnecessary attention and threats to life. The newest member of the royal family then, will have to be prepared to deal with any untoward incident and will undergo a number of security training courses, which includes evasive driving.

As per a report by cbsnews.com, Meghan will undergo a crash course on escape and evasive driving. This includes conducting J-turns and Y-turns as part of the course. The course will be facilitated by Mick Croome who used to teach police officers on how to catch bad guys. Here, he will be teaching the Duchess the exact opposite, on how to escape from them. Although she may never need to implement the training, since she will be chauffeur driven almost everywhere, Meghan needs to be prepared as a last resort, in case of imminent danger.

The training isn't just specific to Meghan but all members of the royal family. In fact, it's more so important for the younger generation since some of them do drive their exotic Bentleys, Aston Martins, Jaguars and Land Rovers themselves. While it provides them with a higher degree of independence, it also exposes them to more danger than ever.

Unfortunately, there have been instances in the past where members of the Royal family were in danger. Back in 2011, Prince Charles and Camilla were attacked in their limo by violent student demonstrations, while the Queen's only daughter, Princess Anne avoided a kidnapping attempt when a gunman ambushed her vehicle back in the mid-1970s just a few hundred yards away from the Buckingham palace.

Meghan Markle will also undergo live firing and escape training as part of the course, and will be surrounded by a security detail at all times. This does limit her ability to move around like a commoner now. So yes, no more casual walks around the city alone or hopping into a store to buy something randomly. Part of adjusting to the new family, we guess.

