Ducati's Anatomy Of Speed Exhibition Showcases MotoGP Aerodynamics

Ducati has inaugurated the "Anatomy of Speed" exhibition at the Ducati Museum in Borgo Panigale. The exhibition showcases Ducati's expertise and use of aerodynamics in MotoGP, and is the third temporary show organised and hosted by the Ducati Museum which will continue from May 20 till October 8, 2019. The exhibition illustrates how aerodynamics plays a crucial role in achieving the performance that is the hallmark of Ducati excellence. Visitors will be introduced to aerodynamics as Ducati sees it and the exhibition then examines the research programs and solutions developed over years of intense involvement in racing.

"I'm extremely proud to inaugurate this third temporary exhibition at the Ducati Museum: indeed, aerodynamics makes bikes magic. This exhibition also aims to involve Ducati enthusiasts in that transfer of knowledge from racing to product that has always been a part of our DNA" stated Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO. "Our commitment aims to ensure Ducati riders benefit from ever-better technology, performance, fun and safety; aerodynamics plays an increasingly important role in this philosophy, which is exemplified by the Panigale V4 R."

Aerodynamic history is brought to life by photos, videos, display panels and projections that provide the backdrop to - and interact with - an exclusive exhibition of two fairings used by Ducati in the 2016 and 2017 MotoGP championships and of the Ducati Desmosedici GP16.

"Anatomy of Speed" has been organised with the support and technical know-how of Ducati Corse. The opening event was attended by Team Mission Winnow Ducati MotoGP riders Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci and Michele Pirro who cut the ribbon together with Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati, and Luigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, Edoardo Lenoci, Aerodynamic Development Manager and Alessandro Valia, Ducati Official Test Rider.

