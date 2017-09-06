New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati XDiavel Introduced In Iceberg White Shade

The 2018 Ducati XDiavel will be offered in a new colour scheme, and will come with updated suspension, offering more comfort to both rider and pillion.

The 2018 Ducati XDiavel S gets updated suspension and a new white shade

Highlights

  • First time the XDiavel S is offered in a non-dark shade
  • The 2018 Ducati XDiavel offers updated suspension
  • 1262 cc engine makes 156 bhp, 129 Nm

Ducati has unveiled the 2018 Ducati XDiavel S in a new "Iceberg White" colour shade. This is the first time the XDiavel model is being offered without a dark colour scheme. The 2018 Ducati XDiavel S range will be showcased at the Faaker See custom show event in Austria, and offers updated suspension, which is said to offer more comfort for both rider and pillion. The Ducati XDiavel is powered by a 1262 cc v-twin Testastretta engine which makes 156 bhp of maximum power at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm.

2018 ducati xdiavel s

2018 Ducati XDiavel S instrument panel

The Ducati XDiavel carries forward the Ducati Diavel lineage with more pronounced cruiser elements, like the forward set foot pegs, and cruiser-like riding stance. At heart though, it's still a Ducati, and packs some serious firepower. In a way, the XDiavel S is Ducati's answer to the cruiser motorcycle segment, and has won several international awards for its unique design and styling.

Also Read: Ducati XDiavel S Review

2018 ducati xdiavel s

2018 Ducati XDiavel S will get updated suspension

 

 

Packed with electronics, including a ride-by-wire system that offers the choice of three riding modes - Urban, Touring and Sport, standard traction control, cornering ABS and even a six-axis Bosch inertial measurement unit (IMU) which calculates the lean angles and dynamics of the bike in motion. During our review, the Ducati XDiavel did prove to be stiffly sprung, and for our road conditions, the suspension did feel a bit on the stiffer side. So, the new, updated suspension will certainly be welcome. There's no word yet on pricing and when the 2018 range will finally go on sale.

